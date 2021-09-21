Keeler Tavern Museum Unveils New Interpretive Signage
Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center unveiled their new interpretive signage for the self-guided tour "Gilberts in the Garden" on Tuesday, September 21. Funded by a generous grant from Ridgefield Thrift Shop, these nine professionally designed and built interpretive signs are located throughout the museum's site and tell the story of how the Gilbert family shaped and lived in the Keeler Tavern residence. This educational and entertaining self-guided tour offers increases access to our interpretive content and is a great option for those looking for safe, outdoor experiences during the pandemic.
