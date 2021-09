(NEWTON/OLNEY) Fall officially arrives at 2:21 central time this afternoon here in Illinois with tomorrow being the first official “full day” of Fall 2021. Otherwise known as the “autumnal equinox” it’s the moment when the Sun crosses the Equator and those of us living in the Northern Hemisphere will start to see more darkness then daylight. It’s at this point in time that the Earth’s tilt is moving away from its maximum lean towards the Sun. Our daylight time will continue to shrink until we get to the shortest day of the year in less than three months time. The winter solstice will occur on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021.

