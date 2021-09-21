CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Five-star Ohio State cornerback target A.J. Harris narrows list, sets commitment date

By Zack Carpenter about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AJ Harris is a five-star cornerback and the top target at the position for Ohio State. He released a list of top six schools on Tuesday.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Narrows#American Football
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
FanSided

Ohio State LB quits the team to enter transfer portal

Ohio State football player Dallas Gant has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. Things have been better for the Ohio State football program, as senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the transfer portal after playing in all three games for the Buckeyes this season. Gant may have been...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Ohio State makes the top group for a five-star linebacker out of Texas

After what seems to be a lengthy last couple of days regarding the bad for Ohio State on the defensive side of the ball with the wounds of the Oregon loss still fresh, the Buckeyes were able to garner some sort of positive news on that side of the ball — albeit on the recruiting trail — on Tuesday.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy