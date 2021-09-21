UTEP President highlights accomplishments in 2021 State of the University address
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso President Heather Wilson presented the annual State of the University address on Tuesday. In Wilson's address, she detailed UTEP's recent success including strong fundraising, a record number of sponsored research projects and healthy student engagement during her annual state of the university address at the 2021 Fall Convocation ceremony, a news release from UTEP stated.cbs4local.com
