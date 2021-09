Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled (rhetorically) all the way to the antipodes — Australia — Tuesday to find another villain in what he sees as a personal-liberty-versus-lockdown battle over COVID-19. During a speech to International Boat Builders’ Exhibition and Conference in Tampa, he cast himself — and his personal-freedom COVID policy — as firmly on the […] The post Gov. DeSantis sees the global COVID pandemic as a test of Americans’ liberties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO