Matildas slump in Ireland loss despite Sam Kerr's 100th cap, Mary Fowler's brace

ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matildas have made a disappointing return to international football, slumping to a 3-2 loss to the Republic of Ireland in Sam Kerr's 100th cap. Exciting young gun Mary Fowler scored a first-half brace and was a shining light at Tallaght Stadium but Australia's defensive issues proved their downfall, while they will also sweat on a knee injury to Chloe Logarzo.

