CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best smart power strip 2021

By Olivia Lipski
Android Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many electronic devices throughout our homes and cluttering our desks, most of us need more than one or two sockets to keep everything plugged in and powered. To protect your gadgets from spikes and electrical surges, you can get a standard surge protector or, even better, you can upgrade to one of the best smart power strips with a built-in surge protector. Similar to smart Wi-Fi plugs but with the addition of several outlets, a smart power strip lets you plug in and control multiple devices with voice commands or through an app. These are the best smart power strips you can get.

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Best Buy Labor Day TV sale: smart TV deals starting at just $139.99

The Best Buy Labor Day TV sales event is officially underway, which means it's a perfect opportunity to score a cheap TV deal with prices starting at just $139.99. The retailer is offering up to $200 off smart Fire TVs from brands like Toshiba and Insignia - and you'll receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with your purchase.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
TVGuide.com

The Best Roku Deals Right Now in 2021

With all the streaming services that are available these days, it's nice to have one place that brings them all together for you — like a TV guide for the modern streaming experience. That's where Roku comes in. Roku is a set-top box, an accessory that can be added to basically any television in your home in order to provide you with a centralized platform to find all of your favorite streaming content.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Power cut: the best wireless chargers for cordless current

In the electrifying days of current to come, the phone in your pocket will be charged by your walking motion alone. Probably. Alas, while self-winding watches have long taken energy from the swing in your step, most flagships still require a dose of mains power to brim their batteries. But boosting your blower doesn’t mean you need to plug it in.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best smart home devices: What you need to bring smarts to your home

The home is getting a whole lot smarter. Gone are the days when you had to “get up” and walk over to a “light switch” to turn on the lights. These days, with the right gear, you can simply use your voice or your phone to control your lights, and all kinds of other smart home devices. But it can be hard to find the best smart home devices, given how many products there are out there. There are a number of things to consider before you buy a smart home product. For starters, you’ll want to make sure that whatever...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Power#Smart Home#Smart Devices#Smart Lock#Usb#Iphone#Apc#Powrui Smart Power Strip#Ifttt#Ahrise Wi Fi Power Strip#The Gosund Power Strip
Rolling Stone

The Best Smart Light Bulbs You Can Control From Your Phone

If you want to convert your home into a smart home and don’t know where to start, my suggestion is to start with a smart light bulb. These light bulbs slot into your existing fixtures like regular bulbs, only they can be controlled from your phone. You can also set them to a timer, adjust settings and brightness levels, and even turn them on and off using just your voice. The best smart light bulbs will be something you use every day, and if you’re just starting out with smart home technology, they’ll give you a taste of how other smart...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

There's room for an iPhone 'Ultra' to take on Samsung — so what if it's foldable?

New iPhones inevitably attract excitement from Apple's army of loyal fans. After 15 years, the iPhone launch has become an annual ritual. But it's also true that the buzz around launch day has fizzled somewhat over the last several release cycles. New iPhones increasingly follow a similar pattern of incremental improvements that may be exciting to users upgrading from two or three-year-old devices but do little to stir tech enthusiasts.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

The Best Indoor Security Cameras

Most people can agree that installing a home security system is a wise investment, but it can often be difficult to figure out where to start. There’s a ton of different gear out there, and the idea of setting up a large, multi-component setup full of cameras, alarms, and sensors can be daunting. If you want to start small, my recommendation is to get a really good smart indoor security camera, and build a larger system from there. Smart indoor security cameras are a good choice because they don’t have a lengthy, complicated setup process, or take up too much space. Set...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best Google Home smart plugs

There are more devices that are smart these days than those that don’t have an Internet of Things (IoT) designation. From heavy-duty appliances like refrigerators and dishwashers to smaller items like thermostats and door locks, these web-connected gadgets will often connect to your Wi-Fi without the need of a hub. They are designed to have companion mobile apps that let you manage and customize your equipment. But what about all the electronic appliances you have that aren’t smart? That’s where a smart plug comes in handy.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
WWD

Check Out Amazon’s Most Fascinating New Devices

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s vision of the home has taken a rather futuristic turn, with its devices and services announcement on Tuesday ranging from its slim new Echo Show 15 — now the spitting image of a digital photo frame — to flying gadgets and a robotic pet. In other words, Amazon is once again looking to create or define a consumer tech category on its own terms.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech GiftsAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best LIFX bulbs and light strips 2021

Best LIFX bulbs and light strips Android Central 2021. LIFX is one of the most popular brands you can choose from when upgrading your home with the best smart light bulbs. These lights connect directly to your home Wi-Fi network and thereby don't need a hub to work with Google Assistant or Alexa, saving you both time and money. Though the best LIFX bulbs and light strips aren't the cheapest you'll find, they don't fall short when it comes to quality, brightness, and ease of use. These are the best LIFX bulbs and light strips for your home.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best smart home products under $100 in 2021

Best smart home products under $100 Android Central 2021. If you think upgrading your home with smart home products sounds difficult and expensive, know as frustrating as smart homes may sound, the experience is totally worth it — and doable. You can buy several smart home products for under $100 that provide tons of smart functionality. From smart speakers to devices that allow you to control lights or music with just your voice using smart home assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to smart plugs and the best smart outlets that transform coffeemakers or table lamps into smart ones you can control from your phone. Here are some of our top favorite affordable smart home products to help get you started.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Top 10 Best Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung is one of the larger TV makers in the world right now, and they make a ton of great TVs. But which Samsung TV is the best one to buy? Well that’s what we’re going to help you decide on today. Samsung has mostly moved over to QLED for...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best smart scale for 2021: Withings, Fitbit, Garmin and Eufy, compared

Today's bathroom scales do a lot more than just weight measurement. Many have sensors that can estimate body metrics like your muscle mass and body fat, calculate your body mass index, measure your heart rate and even calculate your basal metabolic rate, all in an effort to keep track of your health, meet a fitness goal or help you lose weight.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy