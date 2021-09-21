Fish Partner's Life as a Trans Woman to Be Featured at Vail Film Festival

The remarkable story of Colorado-based artist, engineer and film producer Paul Kirby will be featured in the Documentary Short category of the Vail Film Festival, streaming through September 26. Entitled “Brushstroke,” the film explores Kirby’s 40-year journey to fuse aesthetics with the theoretical, creating his muse and painting companion, Dulcinea. She is a 10’ by 10’, fully-automated robot, with paints, brushes, and canvas; capable of producing masterful paintings with exquisite brushwork in the manner of the Renaissance virtuosos. Each of her distinct paintings allows Kirby to push the limits of his imagination to create original artwork.
