CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Fish Partner's Life as a Trans Woman to Be Featured at Vail Film Festival

By Scott Graham
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Healey went public as a trans woman in 2017. Director/Producer Sarah King filmed Healey and his wife, children and pro bono clients. The film streams Thursday through Sunday at the Vail Film Festival.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival Partners With Netflix To Expand Latinx Inclusion Fellowship

EXCLUSIVE: The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival announced a call for submissions for its second annual LALIFF Inclusion Fellowship which aims to champion underrepresented filmmakers within the Latinx community. With support from Netflix, LALIFF is doubling the number of fellows for the program’s second year: this year the Fellowship will be awarded to five visionary directors that identify as Indigenous Latino and five visionary directors that identify as Afro Latino. “Last summer, LALIFF, and Netflix united to uplift the Afro Latino voices within our filmmaking community with the goal of moving Latino representation forward. As we move on to the...
MOVIES
Boston Herald

Boston Latino Film Festival’s (virtual) show will go on

This year’s 20th Boston Latino International Film Festival is yet another arts entry affected by the ongoing pandemic. “A film festival in person? There’s nothing like it with so many shared experiences,” BLIFF director Sabrina Avilés acknowledged. “We had hoped for a big shebang! But we decided months ago that...
BOSTON, MA
Vail Daily

‘Fusioneer’ Paul Kirby’s documentary featured at Vail Film Festival

The remarkable story of Colorado-based artist, engineer and film producer Paul Kirby will be featured in the Documentary Short category of the Vail Film Festival, streaming through September 26. Entitled “Brushstroke,” the film explores Kirby’s 40-year journey to fuse aesthetics with the theoretical, creating his muse and painting companion, Dulcinea. She is a 10’ by 10’, fully-automated robot, with paints, brushes, and canvas; capable of producing masterful paintings with exquisite brushwork in the manner of the Renaissance virtuosos. Each of her distinct paintings allows Kirby to push the limits of his imagination to create original artwork.
VAIL, CO
phillyfunguide.com

Film in the Forest: A Bug’s Life

Grab a blanket and your closest friends for a movie under the stars at our first-ever Film in the Forest event. Visit insect-themed craft and activity tables before the movie starts and then settle in for this animated favorite. Movie will start once the sun has gone down around 7:30....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Trans Woman#Fish Partner S Life#Be Featured
signalscv.com

Local teen’s film garners film festival recognition

Santa Clarita teen Griffin Loch is well on his way to his goal of creating four feature-length films by the time he turns 18. “My entire life, I’ve always wanted to be a filmmaker,” Loch said. “There’s nothing I can imagine myself doing differently than telling stories through the beautiful art medium of film. It’s what I’ve always been drawn to.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Patriot Ledger

Music video directed by Marshfield man to be featured at upcoming film festival

MARSHFIELD – Creatively, Marshfield resident Joe Lyons has always worn a lot of hats. And this year, he's added one more: music video director. Lyons' music video directorial debut for Louie Bello's "Jesus" was recently accepted to next month's Peachtree Village International Film Festival. The video was selected from more than 2,500 submissions. The Georgia-based festival previously hosted the likes of actors Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther"), Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish") and Louis Gossett Jr. ("An Officer And A Gentleman"), as well as and filmmaker Ava Duvernay ("A Wrinkle in Time.")
MARSHFIELD, MA
TheWrap

‘Little Girl’ Film Review: Sensitive Doc Examines the Life of a 7-Year-Old Trans Girl

Sébastien Lifshitz’s “Little Girl,” a documentary about a 7-year-old transgender girl in France named Sasha, has the feel and texture of a contemplative narrative feature. Lifshitz envelops Sasha and her family in a sort of visual cocoon, as if to cradle them, shooting them in gentle afternoon light when they’re outside and in protective shadows when they are inside their house. His touch here is so delicate that it makes most American talking-heads documentaries look particularly crude and formulaic by comparison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
orlandoweekly.com

South Asian Film Festival returns to Maitland's Enzian in October

Maitland's Enzian Theater and the Asian Cultural Association are bringing back the South Asian Film Festival for a landmark 27th year, and it's only a few weeks away. Dubbed "Beyond Bollywood," the South Asian Film Festival happens at the Enzian over a long weekend from Saturday-Monday, Oct. 2-4. Attendees this year will get the chance to take in four feature-length films and seven shorts (some presented as part of the "Chhota Cinema: New Indian Shorts program"), 10 of which are debuts exclusive to the Festival.
MAITLAND, FL
nohoartsdistrict.com

City of Angels Women’s Film Festival

City of Angels Women’s Film Festival will run September 24-26, 2021 at the Whitefire Theatre. The City of Angels Women’s Film Festival is proud to announce their Official Selections, Panelists, and Angel Award Honorees for this year’s festival set to run September 24-26, 2021 with a special virtual panel with BAFTA award winning UK female filmmakers on September 23, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
flickeringmyth.com

Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Review – The Mad Women’s Ball

The Mad Women’s Ball, 2021. Co-written and directed by Mélanie Laurent. Starring Mélanie Laurent, Lou de Laâge, Emmanuelle Bercot, Benjamin Voisin, Cédric Khan, and Grégoire Bonnet. SYNOPSIS:. A woman who is unfairly institutionalised in a Paris asylum plots to escape with the help of one of its nurses. Based on...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix’s ‘The Summit of the Gods’ to Open Fourth Animation Is Film Festival

The fourth edition of the Animation Is Film festival (AIF) returns in-person October 22-24 to the TCL Chinese 6 in Hollywood, and will kick off opening night with the North American premiere of Netflix’s “The Summit of the Gods,” the breathtaking French 2D feature from director Patrick Imbert (“The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales”), who will do an in-person Q&A. “The Summit of the Gods” (opening November 24 in select theaters and streaming November 30) is adapted from the popular manga and concerns a Japanese adventure photographer and mountain climber obsessed with finding a legendary climber obsessed with scaling Mount...
MOVIES
CBS Austin

Inside this year's Austin Film Festival

From entry submissions to nominations, workshops, and world premieres, one of the city's most highly anticipated festivals for creatives returns in a big way. The Austin Film Festival mixes big names in Hollywood with rising local talent. Executive Director Barbara Morgan joins us with a sneak peek at this year's event.
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LHUCA host’s Flatland Film Festival this week with awesome films and filmmakers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join LHUCA for a weekend of short films, feature films, and panels with filmmakers!. Schedule: Thursday, September 23 – Feature film and opening night reception. Friday, September 24 – Short films block and feature film. Saturday, September 25 – Two short film blocks, two feature films, filmmaker...
LUBBOCK, TX
theviolinchannel.com

Conductor Sergiu Celibidache's Life Featured in Upcoming Film

To be directed by Sergiu Celibidache’s son Serge Ioan Celebidachi, “The Yellow Tie” is based on a screenplay written by Celebidachi and James Olivier. The film will portray the life of Celibidache as one of the most controversial conductors in the world. He was considered a genius, but also someone who went outside the conventional lines of the classical music world.
HOMELESS
filmneweurope.com

FNE at Golden Rose National Film Festival 2021: Fish Bone

Dragomir Sholev, Emanuela Dimitrova and Georgi Merdjanov wrote the script focusing on a sea campsite concessionaire, who finds yet another body of a dead dolphin on the beach. Discovering that in its belly there are bullet-like holes, he refuses to bury it. This brings many institutions to the beach, unable or unwilling to break the case, and the camping inhabitants get involved in one way or another.
MOVIES
Amomama

Two Albino Sisters Who Are 12 Years Apart Stun Everyone with Their Rare Beauty

Their dazzling radiance has taken over their entire country as these two sisters now illuminate the modeling world with their distinctive and breath-taking looks. Two albino sisters have captured the gaze of their home country Kazakhstan. 2-year-old Kamila Kalaganova and her older sister, 14-year-old Asel Kalaganova, have gained notoriety in the modeling industry, with everyone wanting to take their picture.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy