Letter: Obstructionism is Republican's only plan
Unfortunately our country is plagued by a class of people who benefit from the status quo. If you are already fat and happy, why change anything?. When Obama was president the old white guard felt threatened by change. To cope with this they relied on the Republican Party to be obstructionist. The Republicans succeeded, the country could not move forward on so many social fronts. The insurance industry, the drug industry, and the military industrial complex don’t want to change anything. These businesses are doing just fine as things are, but that is not the same for the working class that is exploited by these industries.www.inforum.com
Comments / 0