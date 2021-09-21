Letter: Obstructionism is Republican's only plan

Voters hate the massive amount spent by a few ultra rich individuals and special interest groups that buy our elections. The powerful people who speak out against the Freedom to Vote Act are not patriots defending home rule when it comes to election laws. They are trying to make sure that monied interests are the only ones that have a voice in our democracy. The are making sure only people who agree with them have access to the ballot box. They are using false appeals to patriotism in order to destroy what is really great about America. They are demonizing those who are fighting for what the vast majority of Americans really want.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO