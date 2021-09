Baltimore Orioles rookie Ryan Mountcastle has broken Cal Ripken Jr.’s rookie home run record. The 2021 season for the Baltimore Orioles and their fans has provided many events that both parties would like to forget. This season has also brought many historical moments in the franchise’s storied history that players and fans alike may never forget. One of those events occurred during Thursday’s matchup, in which the Orioles welcomed the New York Yankees to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

