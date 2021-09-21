7 Unexplained Disappearances in the Alaska Triangle

The disappearance of Boggs, the House Majority Leadermajority leader from Louisiana, and Begich, a freshman congressman from Alaska was one of the first cases to spark widespread interest in the Alaska Triangle. The representatives, as well as an aide, were flying on a small plane between Anchorage and Juneau on October 16, 1972, when the plane disappeared. A massive search and rescue effort was launched but was called off after 39 days. Neither the plane nor the men’s bodies were ever found. The disappearance was the subject of a 17-episode investigative podcast.