Metal Mining

Star Minerals raises $3.6m ahead of listing

By MINING.COM Editor
mining.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian gold explorer Star Minerals, a spinoff of Bryah Resources (ASX: BYH), said on Tuesday it had secured A$5 million ($3.6m) ahead of its listing on the local exchange in October after Sydney-based Magnolia Capital Group pocketed half of the total raised. Star Minerals will use the funds to acquire...

www.mining.com

