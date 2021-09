There are several Pokémon you can try to catch in Pokémon Go. They’re going to appear all over, and some of them appear more often than others depending on the time of day or if there’s an event happening. For Oshawott, this Pokémon will be receiving its shiny version starting on September 19, alongside its Community Day event. So if you’ve been waiting to capture this Pokémon during the event, and earn a shiny version, now is the time to go for it. But what are your odds of finding it?

