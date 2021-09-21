CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Visit Skid Row to See Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors

Broadway.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, Tom Alan Robbins and Christian Borle in "Little Shop of Horrors" Go somewhere that's green with these new photos of off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors, which resumes performances at the Westside Theatre Upstairs on September 21. Starring the previously announced Jeremy Jordan, who had been scheduled to begin performances in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors on March 17, 2020, as Seymour with the production's stars Tammy Blanchard returning as Audrey and two-time Tony winner Christian Borle, who won Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards for his performance, returning as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. The musical also features Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger and Chelsea Turbin. After a stellar performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the cast is ready for audiences again. Check out the photos below!

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Related
t2conline.com

Theatre News: Little Shop of Horrors, Take Me Out, Bedlam, A Turtle on a Fence Post and Fairycakes

Ghostlight Records has released of the new single “Grow for Me” from Little Shop of Horrors – performed by Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan – today, Friday, September 17. Jordan will star as Seymour in the show’s acclaimed revival when it resumes performances Off-Broadway at theWestside Theatre on Tuesday, September 21. The same day, the label will release Little Shop of Horrors – The New Cast Albumon CD, online, and in stores. This production is the recipient of 2020 “Outstanding Revival” Awards from the Drama Desk, the Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle. The recording, which was nominated for a 2021 “Best Musical Theater Album” Grammy Award, is currently available in all digital and streaming platforms. The album is produced by Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer – and executive produced by the show’s producers, Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and Hunter Arnold. To stream or download the album, or pre-order the CD, please visit: www.ghostlightrecords.com/little-shop-of-horrors-new-off-broadway-cast-album.html. To stream or download the “Grow for Me”single, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/JeremyJordanGrowForMePR.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Gear Up for the Tony Awards with Danny Burstein, Adrienne Warren & More on The Broadway Show

Danny Burstein & Paul Wontorek on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. This one is all about the 74th annual Tony Awards, which will take place in two separate television events on Sunday, September 26. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this special episode of The Broadway Show will air in New York City on Saturday, September 25 at 2PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Borle
Person
Lucille Lortel
Person
Stephen Berger
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Tammy Blanchard
Person
Jeremy Jordan
Broadway.com

Will: An Evening of Stories with Friends

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Will Smith Embarking on Five-City Tour to Support New Memoir. Grammy winner and Academy Award nominee Will Smith is West End-bound. The star is releasing his memoir Will on November 9 and will embark on a five-city tour with Will: An Evening of Stories with Friends. The tour will launch in Smith’s hometown of Philadelphia on November 8 and includes stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and London's Savoy Theatre on November 18. Smith is expected to open up about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness and human connection are aligned. Joined by special guests to be announced, this will be an unforgettable evening sharing the profound journey that self-knowledge brings. Smith's stage-related credits include being a producer on the Tony-nominated musical Fela! in 2010 and playing the Genie in the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin.
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Tony Winner Adrienne Warren Joins Viola Davis-Led Film The Woman King

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) It's always a good time to celebrate Adrienne Warren! The fresh Tony winner has joined the cast of TriStar Pictures’ The Woman King, according to Deadline. Warren, who earned the Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her stellar performance in the title role of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, will appear alongside a starry cast that includes Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Lashana Lynch and John Boyega. Gina Prince-Bythewood directs.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Shop Of Horrors#The Voice Of Audrey Ii
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Andrea Martin, singer-songwriter behind En Vogue and Monica hits, dead at 49

Andrea Martin, the singer-songwriter from Brooklyn, New York, whose collaborations with some of R&B’s biggest names soared up the music charts, died Monday, according to an announcement on her Instagram page. She was 49. “Andrea will always be remembered for her passion and dedication to her family and friends,” read...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Broadway.com

Influential Filmmaker and Tony Nominee Melvin Van Peebles Dies at 89

Trailblazing filmmaker and three-time Tony nominee Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peebles, who was sometimes called the "godfather of modern Black cinema" passed away on September 21 at his home in Manhattan. Born on August 21, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois...
MANHATTAN, NY
Broadway.com

Grammy Winner Jennifer Nettles to Headline Waitress on Broadway

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles will take over the leading role of Jenna in Waitress beginning on October 19, following composer Sara Bareilles, who is set to take her final bow on October 17. The Sugarland frontwoman will play the part for a limited engagement through November 24. Nettles will not perform November 1 through November 5 due to previous commitments. As previously announced, Waitress is set to run at the Barrymore Theatre through January 9, 2022.
MOVIES
greenville.tx.us

Little Shop of Horrors Coming to GMA in October

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a musical love story involving a man-eating plant? Meek flower shop assistant Seymore pines for co-worker Audrey, and during a total eclipse of the sun, he discovers a very unusual plant that he brings to the shop and names Audrey II. The catch? Seymore quickly learns that the plant only feeds on human flesh and blood. As the growing plant draws more and more customers into the previously struggling store, Seymore must find more and more "food" for the plant. Then, after Seymore feeds Audrey's abusive boyfriend, Orin to the plant (after Orin's accidental death), he must come up with more and more bodies for the increasingly blood thirsty plant. From the songwriting team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman who brought you The Little Mermaid, Beauty & The Beast, and Aladdin, this wonderfully campy musical comedy will have you leaving the theater singing "Feed Me!"
GREENVILLE, TX
Broadway.com

Jagged Little Pill Announces Cast for Broadway Return; Heidi Blickenstaff & Morgan Dudley Join Company

(Photos: c/o Vivacity Media Group) Broadway favorite Heidi Blickenstaff will star as Mary Jane Healy when the Tony-nominated Jagged Little Pill returns to Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre on October 21. New mom Elizabeth Stanley, who is nominated for a Tony for her leading performance, is set to return from maternity leave in November on a limited schedule, sharing the role with Blickenstaff. In addition, newcomer Morgan Dudley will replace Star Trek-bound Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding in the role of daughter Frankie Healy.
CELEBRITIES
radiofacts.com

Singer/Writer/Musician Andrea Martin Has Died

Once again we are saying goodbye to an industry legend. Andrea Martin may not be an immediate name you recognize but you certainly know some of the music. Martin died today at the age of 49. She was once a recording artist herself. She and her writing partner Ivan Matias have written many songs including … (chart courtesy of Wikipedia).
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Saturday Night Live’ Director Don Roy King Retiring

The cast of Saturday Night Live will look largely the same this season as it did last year, but a big change will happen behind the camera. Don Roy King, the 12-time Emmy winner who has directed the past 15 seasons of SNL, is retiring. Liz Patrick, who has helmed more than 2,100 episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will take over when the show begins its 47th season on Saturday. Beck Bennett, a cast member for the past eight seasons, is leaving the show, and featured player Lauren Holt is also departing. The rest of the regular cast is set to return,...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy