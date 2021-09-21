Visit Skid Row to See Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle in Little Shop of Horrors

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a musical love story involving a man-eating plant? Meek flower shop assistant Seymore pines for co-worker Audrey, and during a total eclipse of the sun, he discovers a very unusual plant that he brings to the shop and names Audrey II. The catch? Seymore quickly learns that the plant only feeds on human flesh and blood. As the growing plant draws more and more customers into the previously struggling store, Seymore must find more and more "food" for the plant. Then, after Seymore feeds Audrey's abusive boyfriend, Orin to the plant (after Orin's accidental death), he must come up with more and more bodies for the increasingly blood thirsty plant. From the songwriting team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman who brought you The Little Mermaid, Beauty & The Beast, and Aladdin, this wonderfully campy musical comedy will have you leaving the theater singing "Feed Me!"

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO