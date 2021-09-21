Florida Office of Insurance Regulation Announces 2022 PPACA Individual Market Health Insurance Plan Rates

The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance announced that consumers shopping for 2022 health coverage this fall at Get Covered New Jersey, the state’s official health insurance marketplace, will continue to benefit from record levels of financial help available from the federal American Rescue Plan and the State of New Jersey. Consumers will also have more choice, with the entry into the market of a new health insurance company, Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey, increasing the number of carriers offering plans on the marketplace.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO