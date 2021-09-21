CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Florida Office of Insurance Regulation Announces 2022 PPACA Individual Market Health Insurance Plan Rates

 7 days ago

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) announced today that premiums for Florida individual major medical plans in compliance with the federal Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) have been approved for plan year 2022. Following OIR’s rate filing review, the average statewide approved rate change on the Exchange is +6.6 percent for existing individual plans, beginning January 1, 2022.

