Enbridge Oil Sands Pipeline Bottleneck Eases

By Bloomberg
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc.’s rationing of its heavy oil pipelines plummeted in October ahead of the imminent start up of the company’s newest export conduit to the U.S. The company curtailed its rationing on the heavy oil lines to 33% in October from 55% in September out of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, spokesperson Tracy Larsson said in an email. The decline comes as Enbridge prepares to start operation of its new Line 3 replacement pipeline, that will boost export capacity to the U.S.

