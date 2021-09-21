Enbridge Oil Sands Pipeline Bottleneck Eases

The U.S. oil production outlook is set to grow over the next five years from 10.96 million barrels per day (MMbpd) in the beginning of 2021 to more than 12.9 MMbpd by 2030. That’s according to GlobalData, which noted that the biggest growth is expected to happen in the Permian Basin. In a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, the company outlined that crude oil and condensate supply in the region is projected to increase by almost 0.90 MMbpd, from 4.5 MMbpd in 2021 to 5.4 MMbpd by the end of the outlook period.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO