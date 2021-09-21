Ahead of showdown with Huskers, Sparty rises in Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings
1. Iowa (3-0, 1-0) Previous: 1. Last week: W 30-7 vs. Kent State. The Hawkeyes kept it rolling against a pretty good Kent State team. Tyler Goodson ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns. That defense is mean, though, and is going to provide a stiff challenge to just about everybody in the Big Ten. They close out nonconference play with Colorado State before diving headlong into the league slate.www.douglas-budget.com
Comments / 0