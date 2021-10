The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has initiated an investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, as amended (19 U.S.C. § 1862), to determine the effects on U.S. national security from imports of Neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets. Interested parties are invited to submit written comments, data, analyses, or other information to BIS by November 12, 2021. This is the first Section 232 investigation initiated under Secretary Raimondo’s leadership, and is consistent with a recommendation by the White House in the Biden-Harris Administration’s 100-day supply chain reviews to evaluate whether to initiate this investigation.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO