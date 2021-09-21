CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beware, a Slack bug is kicking users out of the Android app

By Ara Wagoner
Android Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlack reported a problem with sign-on in the Android app that was logging users out and making it difficult to log back in. This issue is limited to the Android app, so Slack on iOS and desktop platforms is still functioning. Android users using Single Sign-On (logging in with Google)...

www.androidcentral.com

komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Want to see just how bad Google Chrome is? Try this simple trick!

My love/hate relationship with Google Chrome shifted into a hate/hate relationship a few months ago when I decided it was time to ditch the browser. Since the split, I've been using a combination of Firefox and Brave. They're both very capable browsers that do what I think every good browser should do -- let you browse the web without getting in the way.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

"The Ghost of Google Maps" has been frightening both iOS and Android users of the app

According to Google Maps users on Twitter and Reddit, a mysterious male voice can be heard coming from the app. The voice is deep and has an Indian accent. One Reddit user with the handle u/couverando1984 explains what happened to him. "Hi. I use the English voice and it's normally a woman's voice. On my trip home today it was mostly the woman voice, then suddenly for one instruction it talked in what sounded like a deep man's voice with a slight Indian accent. Has anyone had this? Sounds crazy."
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Must-Have Android Apps For Your Smartphone

There are thousands of mobile apps available for your Android device. But which of these apps do you need?. No one has the time to scroll through thousands of Android apps to see what they can use. So in this article, we will share with you some of the must-have Androids apps you need on your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How To Stop Sharing Your Location on iPhone (Without Them Knowing)

When you do not want anybody to know where you are, hiding your location is a good idea. When you use an iPhone your location is continuously shared with the vendor and a number of applications and people. Some applications, on the other hand, abuse your location data and sell it to third parties. In this post, I share the information about how to stop sharing your location without them knowing.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How to use Apple's FaceTime on an Android phone

Let's face it, living in the Android world is fantastic. Android users have many options when choosing the devices and software customizations that truly make our devices personal and unique. We often get these features years before other platforms do, if they ever do at all. However, one area that has been a pain point has been messaging and video chatting with our Apple-loving friends. Even though there are loads of good alternative apps, these folks still tend to prefer using iMessage and FaceTime. Well, the good news is, we won't be left off of those FaceTime calls any longer. So let's jump in and learn how to use FaceTime on an Android phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

There's room for an iPhone 'Ultra' to take on Samsung — so what if it's foldable?

New iPhones inevitably attract excitement from Apple's army of loyal fans. After 15 years, the iPhone launch has become an annual ritual. But it's also true that the buzz around launch day has fizzled somewhat over the last several release cycles. New iPhones increasingly follow a similar pattern of incremental improvements that may be exciting to users upgrading from two or three-year-old devices but do little to stir tech enthusiasts.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Speed up your Android phone with this handy app

Every new device works fantastic when we first buy them. Their speed is lightning fast, and you fall in love with your new gadget. That is until they slow down. Tap or click here to find out why you’ll need to upgrade your old Android to avoid losing access to your Google account.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Bitcoin Android Apps: Everything You Need To Know

If you’re into Bitcoin trading, chances are you must have heard a lot about its connection with Android. Thanks to technological advancements, a number of Bitcoin traders are now using Android apps for trading. In a nutshell, these apps come with the following benefits:. Due to automation, they make the...
COMPUTERS
testingcatalog.com

YouTube is rolling out new explore tiles to more users on Android

YouTube redesigned its explore section not a long time ago and now after you click on the Explore button, you will see a set of different tiles for specific explore sections. The number of these sections seems to be varying from country to country and can have from 4 to 9 tiles. Sections like Live, Learning, Fashion and Beauty plus some others are less common and not available everywhere.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

Google hits back at EU over record Android fine

Google hit back in court against the EU on Monday as it appealed against a record fine levied by the bloc for monopolistic practices with its Android operating system on mobile devices. Google argues that the EU's accusations over its highly popular operating system are unfounded and falsely blame it for blocking rivals on its search and maps apps on Android phones.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

TikTok touted that it has surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, representing a 45 percent increase compared to last year, the company said on Monday. The video-sharing platform, owned by ByteDance, last hit 689 million monthly active users in July 2020. Earlier this year, TikTok also surpassed more than 3 million downloads of its app, making it the fifth non-game app after WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook and Instagram to make that achievement, according to the analytics firm Sensor Tower. “On behalf of the TikTok team, I want to say thank you,” TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas said. “Wherever you are in the world, we definitely couldn’t do this without you.” In contrast, Facebook disclosed 2.9 billion monthly active users as of the end of June. And, while not a direct comparison, Twitter said it had 206 million monetizable daily active users, as of its latest earnings results in July.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Headlines

Top Android Crypto Trading Apps In 2021

Cryptocurrency trading is one of the hottest trends in investing right now. With the recent increase in the popularity of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and other cryptos, more and more traders are looking to take advantage of this exciting market and learn about cryptocurrency trading. Are you interested in getting involved...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Stadia Has A Strange Bug For Some Android TV Users

A series of reports from users has shed light on a strange bug for Stadia on Android TV. Spotted by 9To5Google, reports on both Reddit and the Stadia Community Forums point out that the Android TV Stadia app has a bug that causes controls to stop working. The good news...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

5 Free Cryptocurrency Apps On Android

With cryptocurrency, the future of currency is here. And as the crypto-economy is starting to take over the world, the use of cryptocurrency apps is on the rise. Cryptocurrency apps on Android make managing your digital assets easier than ever before. From Bitcoin wallets to Ethereum exchanges, the possibilities are endless. If you’re looking for a cryptocurrency app on Android, you’ll be happy to know that there are tons to choose from. We compiled a list of the five free cryptocurrency apps on Android.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Virgin Media O2 router bug could leave users open to attack

Customers of Virgin Media O2 in the UK may need to up their security protections after the company was accused of still not having fixed a long-standing flaw in some of its routers. The ISP admitted to ISPreview.co.uk that the issue, which affects its popular Hub 3.0 routers, is still...
TECHNOLOGY

