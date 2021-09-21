Hunter Renfroe resting Tuesday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets. Renfroe was Boston's No. 2 batter in the last five games, all of which came against left-handed starters. Alex Verdugo is shifting to right field and J.D. Martinez is covering left Tuesday. Kyle Schwarber is returning to the lineup to bat second as the Red Sox's designated hitter.www.numberfire.com
