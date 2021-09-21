Team Roc Lawsuit Accuses Kansas City Police Department of Hiding Misconduct
Team Roc has hit the Kansas City, Kansas police department with a lawsuit for misconduct in an attempt to acquire complaints about the police department’s behavior. Lawyers for Jay-Z’s philanthropic group wrote in the filing that “for decades, members of the KCKPD abused their positions of power and authority to solicit and coerce fabricated witness statements and testimony, plant evidence, procure sexual favors, withhold exculpatory evidence, and conceal their own misconduct and ignore the misconduct of others.”www.complex.com
Comments / 3