Undertale: Sans and Papyrus Nendoroids Announced

Free League Publishing, the makers of the popular Alien RPG and Tales From the Loop, has announced plans to publish a new tabletop roleplaying game set in the world of Blade Runner. The new tabletop roleplaying game will be released in 2022 and will use the same Year Zero game engine that forms the foundation of Free League Publishing's other RPGs, such as Alien RPG or Tales From the Loop. Players will have the choice to play as either humans or replicants and will play as members of LAPD's Rep-Detect Unit acting as Blade Runners to find rogue replicants. The game will be set in 2037, which is right in between the first Blade Runner movie and its more recent sequel. Per the description of the game, "the RPG will both in setting and mechanics showcase key themes of Blade Runner – sci-fi action, corporate intrigue, existential character drama, and moral conflict – that challenge players to question your friends, empathize with your enemies, and explore the poisons and perseverance of hope and humanity during such inhumane times." You can check out a trailer for the new game below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO