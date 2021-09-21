CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undertale: Sans and Papyrus Nendoroids Announced

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is truly a good time to be a fan of Undertale and developer Toby Fox. In addition to the recent release of Deltarune Chapter 2, Good Smile Company recently announced that the characters Sans and Papyrus would be joining the extremely popular Nendoroid figure line. An exact release date for the new Undertale Nendoroids has not yet been shared, but it seems safe to assume that it will at some point next year at the earliest.

