Roblox is introducing age verification for users, starting with those who want to try out spatial voice features on its user-generated content platform. As the company’s community continues to expand, both globally and by age (nearly 50% of the users on the platform are over the age of 13 as of the second quarter), Roblox wants to make sure that everyone can express themselves in a safe and respectful way.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO