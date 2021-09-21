Diablo II Resurrected has begun preloading – here’s when it launches in your timezone

We’re fast approaching the launch of Diablo II Resurrected, and Blizzard would really like everyone to focus on that instead of on its ballooning culture and legal problems. This afternoon, the studio posted a complete run-down of what gamers will need to prepare for the launch, including the game itself, which of course is not free; you’ll be buying the game all over again on your PC or console. The launch itself is September 23rd, but preloading for prepurchasers has already begun, and since this is a global rollout, you can refer to the handy world timezone map below to figure out when exactly you have to call off work to play.