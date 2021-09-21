CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P80is_0c3cNfX900

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday a second shot of its COVID-19 vaccine given about two months after the first increased its effectiveness to 94% in the United States against moderate to severe forms of the disease.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The European Commission has signed a joint procurement contract with U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co for the supply of a monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, the EU executive arm said in a statement.

* Poland will recommend a booster dose of the vaccine for people over 50 as well as for healthcare workers, a deputy health minister said.

* Ukraine will tighten lockdown restrictions from Sept. 23 as the number of new infections has increased sharply, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

AMERICAS

* Two major U.S. retail industry groups asked the Biden administration for at least 90 days before imposing new rules that will require employees at larger firms to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing.

* Under new U.S. rules, foreign nationals admitted to the United States on humanitarian grounds, who are not required to have vaccinations, will have to agree to be vaccinated upon arrival, according to a document seen by Reuters.

* Argentina unveiled plans to ease coronavirus pandemic restrictions, including loosening strict border controls, allowing more commercial activities and getting rid of the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors.

* Colombian President Ivan Duque told the United Nations General Assembly the international community must equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines to avoid the creation of new, more fearsome variants of the coronavirus.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated China aims to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world by the end of the year.

* Police in Melbourne used pepper balls and rubber pellets to scatter thousands of protesters who defied stay-at-home orders to damage property, block a busy freeway and injure three officers, leading to more than 40 arrests.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The first world fair to be held in the Middle East, Expo 2020 Dubai, opens its doors to exhibitors from almost 200 countries on Oct. 1 after being delayed for a year by the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Eli Lilly announced a pact with the European Commission to supply up to 220,000 doses of its COVID-19 dual antibody cocktail to European countries for patients aged 12 years and older who are at a high risk of progressing to severe disease.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stock markets edged back on Tuesday while the U.S. dollar held relatively steady a day after heavy selling in equities, as investors assessed the level of contagion stemming from the distress of debt-saddled developer China Evergrande.

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
Inverse

Coronavirus vaccines found to cause an , positive outcome

The campaign to distribute Covid-19 vaccines is an effort to combat severe illness and death. But according to new research, vaccinations can also boost another component of health: well-being. In March 2020, researchers at the Center of Economic and Social Research (CESR), a research institute at the University of Southern...
PHARMACEUTICALS
drweil.com

Is the Delta Variant Really More Dangerous Than The Original Coronavirus?

How worried should we be about new variants of the coronavirus?. All living organisms have the potential to alter their genes as they reproduce, but one of the most interesting (and challenging) characteristics of viruses is just how quickly they mutate. Viruses are microscopic fragments of genetic code that cannot reproduce outside the cells of living hosts – in this case, us — and mutation randomly creates genetic diversity that may help them spread. The delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first identified in India in October 2020 and is now virtually the only strain circulating in the United States, spreads faster than the original SARS-CoV-2, is more than twice as contagious, creates a larger viral load in infected people, and may cause more severe illness, especially in those who are not vaccinated. So, the bad news is that yes, the delta variant is more dangerous than the original. Fortunately, there is more to the answer than that.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Eli Lilly
13newsnow.com

WHO reports big drop in new coronavirus infections

GENEVA, Switzerland — The World Health Organization said there were about 4 million coronavirus cases reported globally last week, marking the first major drop in new infections in more than two months. In recent weeks, there have been about 4.4 million new COVID-19 cases. In its weekly update released on...
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Could End Soon – Here’s The Sign

The coronavirus pandemic changed our lives, and normality is now something new. People’s lives from all over the world are under the signs of fear and uncertainty, and everyone is hoping that the day when we can get back to what once we used to know as normality is getting closer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

What We Know About the New Coronavirus C.1.2 Variant

Scientists are monitoring a new coronavirus variant that has several concerning mutations. This variant, known as C.1.2, contains mutations found in certain variants of concern. C.1.2 evolved from C.1, one of the coronavirus variants that. South Africa’s first COVID-19 wave. Genetics researchers are monitoring a new coronavirus variant that has...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Factbox Latest#The European Commission#Drugmaker Eli Lilly#Americas#Colombian#Chinese#China Evergrande
KTLA

Is the delta coronavirus variant worse for kids?

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids? Experts say there’s no strong evidence that it makes children and teens sicker than earlier versions of the virus, although delta has led to a surge in infections among kids because it’s more contagious. Delta’s ability to spread more easily makes it more of a […]
KIDS
Idaho8.com

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million people have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID-19, data shows

Since the start of the pandemic, about 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and John Hopkins University. In April 2020, there were 331.4 million people living in the U.S., according to the Census. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 667,000 people had died nationwide of COVID-19, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
GovExec.com

No, Vaccinated People Are Not ‘Just as Likely’ to Spread the Coronavirus as Unvaccinated People

For many fully vaccinated Americans, the Delta surge spoiled what should’ve been a glorious summer. Those who had cast their masks aside months ago were asked to dust them off. Many are still taking no chances. Some have even returned to all the same precautions they took before getting their shots, including avoiding the company of other fully vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
hot96.com

Factbox – Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The pandemic reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War Two, according to a study by Oxford University. Life expectancy fell by more than six months compared with 2019 in 22 of the 29 countries analysed in the study, which spanned Europe, the United States and Chile.
WORLD
mymodernmet.com

Denmark Lifts All COVID-19 Restrictions Due to Amazingly High Vaccination Rates

The country of Denmark has reached a joyous milestone. After 548 days living with government-imposed restrictions designed to lessen the spread of COVID-19, the last of these rules has at last been lifted. This return to normal was made possible by the country's amazingly high vaccination rate among citizens over the age of 12. Because of their collective good-citizenship, Danes can now enjoy their restaurants, night clubs, and other events much like they did before the global pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Highly-vaccinated, but more cases than ever: Singapore shows the world what ‘endemic’ COVID might look like

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Highly-vaccinated Singapore is battling a record wave of COVID-19 infections just as the city plans to re-open to the world. But Singapore's 80% vaccination rate has kept severe cases and deaths down, potentially proving that living with the virus—versus trying to eradicate it—is the surest path out of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

191K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy