Immigrant rights activist targeted for deportation can stay
By GENE JOHNSON
Middletown Press
7 days ago
SEATTLE (AP) — A Northwest immigrant rights activist who had been facing deportation said Tuesday she can now remain in the U.S., after the Department of Homeland Security agreed to drop her case. Maru Mora Villalpando, a Mexico City native, has been in the U.S. since overstaying a visa in...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of migrants arriving in the state. DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and...
Civil rights attorneys, advocates and activists rallied in Downtown Brooklyn Monday to call on President Joe Biden to grant asylum to Haitian immigrants. The group blocked roadways as it begged people to take action. People around Tillary Street and Adams Street at the base of the Brooklyn Bridge Monday morning...
Several Black immigration organizations have filed a formal complaint with the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, demanding that the Biden administration halt its continued deportations of Haitian asylum seekers. The complaint filed by four groups ― the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities...
Lucia Fierros wants the privately-owned immigration detention centers where her brothers were detained in 2018 to shut down. “We demand more humanity,” Fierros said in Spanish. “We demand that no more families be deported.”. Fierros, 48, is a Tempe resident and spoke outside the field offices of U.S. Immigration and...
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Activists took to the streets of Downtown El Paso on Thursday to demand an end to deportation flights to Haiti and the Title 42 public health policy used to remove other migrants on public health grounds. The so-called “March for our Dignity” was one...
(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the Biden administration could continue to limit who can be arrested by U.S. immigration agents pending the outcome of its appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that blocked a memo outlining new enforcement priorities. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court...
Throughout the last administration, Department of Homeland Security officials at all levels—from Senate-confirmed power brokers in Washington to rank-and-file agents along the border—often complained that they were facing a double standard: They were doing the same work, using the same methods, as they had under previous presidents, they said, but because their boss was now Donald Trump, the public was quick to assume they were acting out of racism or malice.
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A group rallied in LaFayette Square in front of the White House on Thursday, September 23, demanding President Biden make changes to the immigration system. The crowd could be heard chanting “El pueblo unido jamas sera vencido,” which translates to “the people united will never be defeated.”...
In 1971, my mother immigrated from the former Yugoslavia to the United States with her sister and my grandparents. She was nine years old, didn’t speak a word of English, but was thrilled for the opportunity to leave her agrarian lifestyle and move to what had been hailed to her as “The Land of Opportunity.”
Thousands of migrants — most of whom are from Haiti — have been removed from an encampment in the town of Del Rio, Texas, along the U.S. southern border as U.S. officials have started to take more aggressive steps to stop the encampment from growing further. Major recent developments in Congress will also touch on the broader U.S. immigration policy. Yamiche Alcindor and Lisa Desjardins report.
A federal judge on Thursday ruled that the Biden administration can no longer cite COVID-19 to rapidly deport migrant families — despite record numbers of largely unvaccinated migrants seeking to enter the US as coronavirus patients clog hospitals and deaths mount. US District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that US officials...
No matter what happens in Congress over the next few days, the one thing even President Biden’s harshest critics cannot say is that his administration’s accomplishments are inconsequential. This is a White House that does big things at home and abroad. It is possible, but unlikely, that the week could...
President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
Natural disasters, tropical diseases, and other climate-related crises have prompted public health officials in Texas (and several other states) to issue a warning. After all, climate change has the unprecedented potential to make several regions of the United States uninhabitable.
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Governor Ron DeSantis directed Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee to investigate Facebook for alleged election interference, following a bombshell report that the tech giant put its thumb on the scale of numerous state and local races by exempting elite users from Facebook’s own rules. “It’s no...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem attacked the media on Monday after the Associated Press reported she had summoned the head of an agency that denied her daughter a certification to her office in July 2020. “Listen I get it. I signed up for this job. But now the media is...
The U.S. government said Tuesday that Croatia would soon join the countries whose people can visit without a visa in a sign of closer economic and security ties. The State Department and Department of Homeland Security said in a joint statement that the European nation of about 4 million would join the program no later than Dec. 1.It is the 40th country to be added to the visa waiver program. People will be able to come to the U.S. for up to 90 days for tourism or business without a visa. The countries in the program must meet requirements related to counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security, and border management. Croatia’s entry into the program amounts to “recognition of our countries’ shared economic and security interests,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the designation. “I congratulate Croatia for becoming the 40th member of the VWP after having met strict requirements, and I look forward to our continued close cooperation on key priorities," he added.
PENDLETON — Rumors of buses bringing Haitian immigrants to the Social Security Administration office in Pendleton have no merit, according to Pendleton Mayor John Turner and Pendleton Chief of Police Charles Byram. Instead, migrant farmworkers are coming through and making applications to see what Social Security benefits they are eligible...
