Immigration

Immigrant rights activist targeted for deportation can stay

By GENE JOHNSON
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — A Northwest immigrant rights activist who had been facing deportation said Tuesday she can now remain in the U.S., after the Department of Homeland Security agreed to drop her case. Maru Mora Villalpando, a Mexico City native, has been in the U.S. since overstaying a visa in...

