CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ 1×01 Review: “Pilot”

fangirlish.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS: Hawai’i 1×01 “Pilot” starts out with a literal bang and coincidentally happens to be all about pilots! It opens with plenty of people having fun hanging out around the island, when a fighter jet crashes into nearby cliffs. Hello and welcome to the fourth installment of the NCIS franchise,...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

NCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Makes Highly-Anticipated Debut: Here’s What Fans Are Saying

“NCIS: Hawai’i” officially joined the “NCIS” family last night as the newest rookie spinoff in the long-running crime franchise. The true question is whether or not the fanbase had good or bad things to say about the drama set on the sunny beaches of Hawaii. The new series stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female agent in charge of the Pearl Harbor base. She is also joined by Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Kian Talan, and Alex Tarrant.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Enver Gjokaj
Person
Jason Antoon
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Reveals First Look at Series Premiere

The season premiere of “NCIS: Hawai’i” is less than one day away and we still can’t contain our excitement. With such a strong female lead and a premiere episode promising one big explosion, “NCIS: Hawai’i” already has franchise fans reeling. Now, with the latest spin-off set to premiere Monday night at 10 p.m., “NCIS: Hawai’i” has released the latest sneak peek into the new series.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Highly-Anticipated Series Premiere Airs Tonight: How to Watch

Today’s the day, “NCIS” fans. The flagship show returns for its 19th season tonight, while the new spin-off, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” debuts its first season on CBS. The network’s been hyping up the new series all summer, showing behind-the-scenes photos of the cast on set and detailing all the new characters. Tonight, we’ll see star Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant on screen for the first time. Tennant will be the first female Special-Agent-in-Charge in the “NCIS” franchise, just like Lachey is the first female lead.
TV SERIES
TVLine

NBC's La Brea: Watch the First 5 Minutes of Sci-Fi Sinkhole Drama Now

Natalie Zea lands herself in a hole lot of trouble within just the first five minutes of La Brea, NBC’s upcoming sci-fi drama about a Los Angeles sinkhole that apparently leads to some “hollow Earth” world. The exact premise for the series, which premieres Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears the Harris family in half, separating mother and son Claire and Josh (played by Justified‘s Zea and newcomer Jack Martin) from father Gavin and daughter Izzy (The Night Shift‘s Eoin Macken and newcomer Zyra Gorecki). When Claire and Josh find themselves in...
BREA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Pilot#Hawai I 1 01#Special Agent#Bam
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Two? Has the New CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series is the latest entry in the NCIS franchise and stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, Kian Talan, and Alex Tarrant. Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a new NCIS agent. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Ordinary Joe’ Kicks Off Premiere Week, ‘NCIS’ on the Move with ‘Hawai’i’, Fox’s ‘Big Leap,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Moves On

It’s officially network TV’s Premiere Week, and two of the fall’s more interesting new dramas—NBC’s Ordinary Joe and Fox’s The Big Leap—get their start. CBS’ top-rated NCIS moves to a new night, leading into the tropical spinoff NCIS Hawai’i. Still seeking a permanent host, Jeopardy! welcomes back Mayim Bialik to read the clues for the next month and more.
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Debuts Strong, While ‘The Big Leap’ Makes Small Entrance

“NCIS: Hawai’i” scored big for CBS on the first Monday of the fall TV season (a feat achieved even with the competition with all of the other networks back with originals and ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”) The police procedural, which stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Alex Tarrant, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan, was the top show of the 10 p.m. primetime slot, attracting 6.33 million viewers and improving on last year’s premiere of “Bull” by over 40% in the same time period. The OG “NCIS,” created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, made a triumphant 19th...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
China
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Says Oahu Filipino Community Embraced Her As Family

Trying to fit into a community is something “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey knows about all too well. Good thing she found one. Lachey, who plays Special Agent In Charge Jane Tennant in the upcoming “NCIS” spin-off on CBS, moved to Oahu so she could live there while shooting episodes. In an interview with United Press International, she talked about connecting with the Filipino community there.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘NCIS Hawai’i’ Gently Mixes Up a Stalwart CBS Procedural Formula: TV Review

The first episode of “NCIS” premiered in 2004 with news footage of George W. Bush boarding Air Force One transforming into a scripted scene of a fictional George W. Bush joshing about barbecue before one of his new bodyguard mysteriously drops dead. Forty-some odd minutes of Mark Harmon being right, Sasha Alexander frowning, and countless 9/11 references later, the bad guy is caught and the gang is free to solve another 18 seasons (and counting) of weekly mysteries. The show was an extreme product of its time, but in the grand tradition of procedurals about cops and military personnel, proved...
TV SERIES
TVLine

La Brea's Natalie Zea Previews 'Hyper-Extraordinary' Times, Lots of Running in NBC Drama's Land Down Under

Eve Harris and her son Josh take a very wrong turn on La Brea, when NBC’s sci-fi sinkhole drama makes its debut on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Airing Tuesdays at 9/8c, the adventure series begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people, plus cars and buildings, into its depths. Those who tumble in — including Natalie Zea‘s aforementioned Eve — find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world (including Eve’s husband and their daughter) desperately seek...
TV SERIES
KGET 17

‘La Brea’ looks to draw viewers in with family drama

NBC is doing it again. The network that launched series with complicated mysteries such as “Manifest,” “Debris,” “Surface” and “The Event” and canceled them before a satisfactory conclusion aired has scheduled “La Brea” to begin at 9 p.m. Sept. 28. The new drama begins with a massive sinkhole opening up...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Get Big News as TV Ratings Come In

The newest season of NCIS premiered on Monday night. NCIS fans also got to see the first episode of the show's latest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, on the very same night. According to TV Line, both of the shows performed incredibly well in the ratings. This is especially good news for two reasons — NCIS aired on a different night than usual and it was the first-ever episode of NCIS: Hawai'i.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy