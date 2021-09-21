Helping your trees survive the winter

• Trees located in the right-of-way, often indicated as the landscape area between the curb and sidewalk, are the maintenance responsibility of the abutting property owner. Prune dead, broken, and weak branches out of your trees. Dead trees and dead branches shall be removed as soon as possible to prevent injury or damage when they fail. High wind or heavy snowfall events cause weak branches, dead or alive, to fail. Prune your trees and shrubs to clear the surface of sidewalks by a height of 8 feet and the surface of the street and alley by a height of 13 feet. Prune to provide traffic visibility at intersections. Clear street signs: Stop, Yield, School Zone, and Speed Limit signs.
