Children in Missouri had elevated levels of lead in their blood at a greater rate than almost any other state, according to a massive national study published this week. And more than 80% of Missouri children had some level of lead in their blood. The study, authored by doctors at Boston Children's Hospital and Quest […]

MISSOURI STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO