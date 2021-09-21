Study session ahead for Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday morning
The Emporia City Commission has a study meeting coming Wednesday morning. During that time, commissioners will discuss a pair of potential updates and improvements to both city code and facilities including an update to lift station number two and an update for rental property code. Commissioners will also discuss the potential reappointment of Municipal Court Judge Tom Hollembeak whose four-year term is set to expire in mid-November.kvoe.com
