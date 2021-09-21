CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why the Jets Game is Critical

By Broncoman
Mile High Report
 7 days ago

Maybe the third game of the year is not the point where we say it is a must win, but for this team, this year, and the staff, this is a must win. Yes everything should be in the Broncos favor to handily win against the 0-2 Jets team starting a rookie QB, it's our home opener, the Jets have looked like the Jets, we are coming in after two solid wins on the road. Which is exactly why it is critical that the broncos do not look past the Jets and end up face planting.

www.milehighreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
MyWabashValley.com

Griffith lands with Denver Broncos

Englewood, Colo. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Denver Broncos have traded for Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith. Jonas now lands on the Broncos 53-man roster and is expected to play a big role in special teams after shining for the 49ers in his first NFL preseason. Head coach Vic Fangio says, “We...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Become First NFL QB Benched in 2021

Vegas is not buying what Teddy Bridgewater is selling in the Mile High City. For "Steady Teddy," oddsmakers predict anything but stability amid Bridgewater's first (and perhaps only) season as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback, listing the Carolina cast-off as the second-likeliest NFL signal-caller to be benched in 2021. With...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fangio
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Uses 1 Movie To Describe Lamar Jackson

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the 2021 NFL season. This primetime matchup already has plenty of hype, but Gruden made sure to boost that excitement with some comments on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Jets Game#Hc#Ne#Steelers#Raiders#Ravens Browns#Afc
thecomeback.com

This NFL team is reportedly very interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers

For the time being, things are looking good between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite a tumultuous offseason that saw the spat between the quarterback and team go public, followed by rumors of retirement, Rodgers returned to camp and has made it clear he intends to play through the 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Makes Surprising Ruling On Ravens Defense

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders put together a complaint against the Baltimore Ravens for hits against wide receiver Hunter Renfrow during Monday night’s game. In the complaint, the Raiders reportedly compiled a series of plays that they felt endangered Renfrow as a defenseless receiver, including a hit by linebacker Patrick Queen (that was called for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter) and an away-from-the play hit by cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Justin Tucker Sets NFL Record In Ravens’ Win Over Detroit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day, another wild finish for the Baltimore Ravens. Justin Tucker kicked an NFL record 66-yard field goal as the game clock ran out in Sunday’s game in Detroit to lift the Ravens past the Lions for a 19-17 victory. The ball sailed through the air, bouncing off the crossbar and then up and over to seal the win, bringing Baltimore to a 2-1 record on the young season. Tucker’s boot broke the previous 64-yard record set by Matt Prater in Denver in 2013. It was redemption for the Ravens’ kicker, who missed a 49-yard attempt in the first quarter. Tucker...
NFL
Mile High Report

Thoughts on Upcoming Game Against the Jets

Another win in the books and now on to the NY Jets. It's nice to see the Broncos win games they should win, despite being a road game in east coast at early start time, the Broncos showed up and played consistently for 4 quarters. Lets look at next week's opponent.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mile High Report

Broncos announce several roster moves

The Denver Broncos have shifted things around on the roster on Tuesday. The unfortunate news is that wide receiver KJ Hamler has officially been moved to injured reserve after tearing his ACL on Sunday. They also activated quarterback Brett Rypien off the practice squad, which means they plan to carry three active quarterbacks on the roster this week.
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos sign ILB Micah Kiser and OLB Aaron Patrick

Not sure why this news has not been carried here despite it being out for more than a day. Broncos picked up ILB Micah Kiser from the LA Rams practice squad and OLB Aaron Patrick from the Jags practice squad. Also brought in RB Damarea Crockett. I dont place much...
NFL
Mile High Report

Next Gen Stats shows Javonte Williams is off to a hot start; Melvin Gordon a little colder

The NFL’s biggest trend in recent years has been Next Gen Stats tracking, enabled by Zebra Technologies’ on-field tracking. They release all sorts of interesting analytical data that measure player performance. This week, they released a couple of interesting stats that pertain to the Broncos, particularly the offensive backfield. Javonte...
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Jets practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos received some encouraging news on Bradley Chubb on Wednesday. His procedure was about as good as it could have gone, which means he’ll only be out 6-8 weeks. The team went ahead and moved him to injured reserve, but we should expect to see Chubb back in action later this season.
NFL
Mile High Report

How will the Broncos replace ‘The Outlaw’?

Losing Josey Jewell to a season-ending injury hurts the Broncos. The former Hawkeye was the central hub of the defense, the play caller, and the only backer who stayed on the field when Denver went with their 4-1-6 dime personnel. More than that, he was showing signs of marked improvement against both the run and pass. His absence will be felt. The question becomes: how much?
NFL
Mile High Report

Broncos excited to bring their winning ways back to Mike High

If there is ever an NFL team with a true “12th man,” I have to believe it is the Denver Broncos. Because there is no better home field advantage - in my biased but still very educated opinion - than the Broncos at Mile High. Players know it. Coaches know...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy