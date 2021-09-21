CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predator bounty program draws support, opposition

By Danielle Ferguson South Dakota News Watch
Capital Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former South Dakota Game, Fish and Park leader with vast experience in wildlife management has expressed strong disagreement with current GFP leadership on whether a state predator bounty program protects young pheasants or is the right way to get youths involved in outdoor activities. In an online panel discussion...

South Dakota State
Kristi Noem
