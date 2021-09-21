Predator bounty program draws support, opposition

Gov. Kristi Noem directed the South Dakota Department of Education to delay the updating process for the state’s social studies standards by up to one year on Monday. Controversy over the state’s planned update to its social studies standards began with the discovery that the South Dakota Department of Education’s draft social studies content standards published for public feedback on Aug. 6 removed almost all mentions of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate, otherwise known as the People of Seven Council Fires or the Sioux Nation. In the July 26 draft’s kindergarten standards alone, three mentions were made of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate. In history, civics and geography, students would “Read or listen to Oceti Sakowin Oyate stories, such as Iktomi stories and historical lore stories,” “Discuss the meaning of kinship to the Oceti Sakowin Oyate” and “Discuss the tribal nations of the Oceti Sakowin Oyate.”

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 6 DAYS AGO