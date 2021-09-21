Xi Focus: Xi proposes Global Development Initiative
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday proposed a Global Development Initiative in steering global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth in face of the severe shocks of COVID-19. "We must revitalize the economy and pursue more robust, greener and more balanced global development," Xi said in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
