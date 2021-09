The Sonos Beam 2 has now been unveiled, and it's a very tempting upgrade to what was already one of the best soundbars. Often, flashy features such as Dolby Atmos 3D audio and eARC high-quality connections are what you get from large and expensive models – but the new Sonos Beam brings these features at a size suitable for compact 32-inch TVs, and it pretty much unique in doing so.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO