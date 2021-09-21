CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino at the double as Norwich get familiar feeling

By Nick Ames at Carrow Road
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMRgg_0c3cLQJY00
Takumi Minamino celebrates his early opener at Carrow Road.

Greek internationals of vast promise graced both halves of the pitch, but gifts were only sent one way. Liverpool cruised into the fourth round and suggested that, should they fancy it, they have the depth for a serious tilt at their first League Cup win since 2012.

A relatively experienced side made light work of opponents who are evidently low on morale, repeating the scoreline recorded in the Premier League iteration of this fixture five and-a-half weeks ago.

Kostas Tsimikas stole the show, suggesting again that he is a more than capable deputy for Andy Robertson, and was directly responsible for two goals. But fate hit his compatriot Christos Tzolis, a vaunted 19‑year‑old who cost Norwich £10m from PAOK last month, rather more cruelly.

Tzolis had been the hosts’ best player during the first half but the records will merely show that, with the interval beckoning, he fluffed a penalty that would have brought them in level. Moreover, it emerged he had not been the designated taker; his attempt to make amends from the rebound resulted in an air kick and, from there, Liverpool would gather breath before pulling clear.

In truth none of these occurrences will register in the post-season conversation around Daniel Farke’s dressing room whether or not Norwich, who have lost the first five top-flight games of their latest survival bid, stay in the Premier League. But there is an undercurrent of frustration here, and at such an early stage too. Another comfortable defeat merely augmented it: a half‑strength selection received a smattering of boos at full time and Farke badly needs a result at Everton on Saturday if he is to lighten the mood.

“The penalty was of course the key moment,” said Farke, who did not mince his words about Tzolis’s moment of hubris. “Christos was not the first on the teamsheet [to take it]. He got greedy. If you do this you have to make sure you score, otherwise you are in trouble. He will never ever do this mistake in his life again, that’s for sure.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzV8n_0c3cLQJY00
Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher saves Christos Tzolis’s penalty. Photograph: Jed Leicester/REX/Shutterstock

Jürgen Klopp has no such concerns. He resisted any temptation to saturate his starting XI with debutants, although the two who began held plenty of interest. The right-back Conor Bradley became Liverpool’s first Northern Irish player since 1954, a fact Klopp rolled off the tongue with relish afterwards; in front of him on the wing, Kaide Gordon was given a highly anticipated bow two weeks shy of his 17th birthday.

Although diminutive, Gordon looked strong and had sights of goal in either half. Bradley will learn from the barge on Dimitris Giannoulis, the third Greece representative on show, that earned Tzolis his shot at parity but otherwise looked composed. A third youngster, the midfielder Tyler Morton, impressed after replacing Naby Keïta for the second half.

“The kids did exceptionally well, I have to say,” Klopp said. “Maybe the biggest surprise was that they could go for 94 or 95 minutes. I’m really happy for them.”

The difference in attack was made by more experienced heads. Liverpool took the lead within four minutes when Tsimikas’s outswinging corner was nodded down by Divock Origi, making light of two seemingly featherweight markers, and latched on to by Takumi Minamino. The finish, cracked low through Angus Gunn’s legs, was the forward’s first meaningful touch of the season and set Liverpool fair.

Tsimikas continued to cause danger with a stream of inviting deliveries but Norwich improved and would have merited an equaliser if Tzolis, aiming down the middle but seeing Caoimhin Kelleher save his spot kick with an outstretched leg, had been on point. Pierre Lees-Melou spurned another good chance to level soon after the break and, almost immediately, Curtis Jones released Tsimikas for a deftly-chipped cross that Origi powered beyond Gunn.

With 10 minutes left, Minamino foraged through a series of non-existent challenges to squeeze home the third. “It was important for him and for us,” said Klopp, who was keen to point out a thigh injury has limited Minamino’s opportunities. “He’s in a really good moment, trained really well and deserved his two goals. Nobody has to worry, Taki will be fine.”

Whether or not Norwich will be is moot. “The fact we lost is not a fact I like,” Farke said. At least he will receive no more hard truths from Liverpool for the next few months.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward trains ahead of Manchester City clash in Champions League

Lionel Messi has trained with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City on Tuesday. The Argentine was an injury doubt after picking up a knee problem in PSG’s Ligue 1 win over Lyon last week. The forward was substituted in the second half of the 2-1 win and then missed the French side’s matches against Metz and Montpellier. But the 34-year-old was an active participant in the open section of PSG’s training session on Monday ahead of the meeting with former manager Pep Guardiola’s side. Messi had also returned to PSG training ahead of Saturday’s win against Montpellier but was not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino. Messi joined PSG this summer as a free agent after leaving Barcelona. His arrival made the French side favourites to win the Champions League for the first time but their campaign got off to a slow start as they were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Club Brugge.City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening match and top Group A ahead of the meeting at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.
SOCCER
The Independent

A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.Paris St Germain🔛 @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/21d7J7fDve— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 27, 2021Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Naby Keïta
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Dimitris Giannoulis
Person
Angus Gunn
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Christos Tzolis
Person
Daniel Farke
The Guardian

Ismaïla Sarr at the double as Watford sink pointless Norwich

Ismaïla Sarr struck twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games after a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road. Watford’s record signing, who had not scored since the opening-day win over Aston Villa, proved too good for the Norwich defence with his double putting the game beyond the hosts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

EFL Cup: Norwich City vs Liverpool Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Norwich City vs Liverpool: Norwich City will be up against Liverpool in the Third Round of the EFL Cup 2021/22. Norwich City’s readmission to the Premier League has not gone smoothly, with the club tumbling and crashing to the foot of the standings following five losses in a row. Their most recent match, against Watford, resulted in a 3-1 loss. With no points, two goals scored, and 14 goals conceded at the other end, Norwich will face another quick relegation unless they can pull off a miracle reversal, but they did manage to grab the eye in a 6-0 thumping of Bournemouth in the EFL Cup second round.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool manager Klopp hails Minamino as 'top class character'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded Takumi Minamino for being a 'top class character'. The Japan international has been used sparsely since arriving at Anfield in January 2020. But Minamino is still fighting for his place, scoring twice in the 3-0 win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Familiar Feeling#League Cup#Everton#Greek#The Premier League#Paok#Half Strength#Northern Irish
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Norwich 0-3 Liverpool in Carabao Cup

Liverpool lined-up! The Liverpool's are scheduled for the match later today and will take the field with:. What time is Norwich vs Liverpool match for EFL Cup?. This is the start time of the game Norwich vs Liverpool of 21th september 2021 in several countries:. Argentina: 3:45 PM in ESPN3...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Carabao Cup: Norwich City start Mumba against Liverpool

The English youth international of Congolese descent would be hoping to stake a permanent place in the Canaries squad with a fine showing. Norwich City have handed Bali Mumba a place in their starting line-up for Tuesday’s League Cup fixture against Liverpool. The English youth international of Congolese origin made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Greece
chatsports.com

Norwich City v Liverpool: Team news

Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher will start for Liverpool in Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie with Norwich City. The Reds visit Carrow Road for the second time this season, but their line-up is set to look significantly different to the side that beat the Canaries 3-0 in the Premier League last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Pep Lijnders Praises Takumi Minamino

Tuesday’s Carabao Cup match against Norwich City looks like it could see Takumi Minamino getting his first appearance of the season. The last few seasons have seen the Reds fall out of the domestic cups early. And while it’s safe to say that everyone would rather they focus on the league and European races, missing out on those late-stage domestic cup games means many fringe players miss big opportunities for game time.
SOCCER
theedgemarkets.com

Liverpool boss Klopp full of praise for returning Minamino

(Sept 22): Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed forward Takumi Minamino's strength of character after the Japanese international overcame his injury problems to score two goals in Tuesday's 3-0 League Cup win over Norwich City. The versatile 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Southampton before suffering a thigh injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich midfielder Gilmour: Cheap goals for Liverpool Cup defeat

Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour admits there's real disappointment over the manner of their Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool. Liverpool put three past the Canaries at Carrow Road to advance to the fourth round of the competition and eliminate Norwich. “It's a difficult one to take," Gilmour said. “We wanted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Takumi Minamino is 'not the end product' and 'can only become better', says Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders as he insists the Japan forward DOES have an Anfield future

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders has said that Takumi Minamino still has a future at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's right-hand man has claimed he is 'enthusiastic' about the Japan international and insists he is 'not the end product'. The 26-year-old made the move to Merseyside in January 2020 from RB Salzburg...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp assesses Liverpool's 3-0 win over Norwich City

Jürgen Klopp was left hugely satisfied as a much-changed Liverpool side beat Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Takumi Minamino’s fourth-minute opener was followed by a Caoimhin Kelleher penalty save late in the first half, before Divock Origi glanced in the Reds’ second of the night early on in the second period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy