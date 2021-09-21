CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexicali Blues in Trussville open for business

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
 7 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Mexicali Blues announced their opening on Friday, September 17.

This upstairs space is perfect for throwing an event or even just eating dinner with friends. (Photo courtesy of Mexicali Blues Facebook)

Mexicali Blues is an upscale Mexican restaurant in the Trussville Entertainment District, complete with a private event space, VIP lounge for the Trussville stage, and a Ferus Artisan Ales taproom. Mexicali Blues’ is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

To host events at Mexicali Blues, email events@ferusales.com for more information.

Mexicali Blues Trussville is said to be a Grateful Dead-inspired Mexican restaurant. The restaurant is hiring; you can find more information at mexicalibluestrussville.com .

The Trussville Entertainment District area is located at 101 Beech Street, in Trussville.

The Trussville Tribune

