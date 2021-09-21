Mexicali Blues in Trussville open for business

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Mexicali Blues announced their opening on Friday, September 17.

Mexicali Blues is an upscale Mexican restaurant in the Trussville Entertainment District, complete with a private event space, VIP lounge for the Trussville stage, and a Ferus Artisan Ales taproom. Mexicali Blues’ is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

To host events at Mexicali Blues, email events@ferusales.com for more information.

Mexicali Blues Trussville is said to be a Grateful Dead-inspired Mexican restaurant. The restaurant is hiring; you can find more information at mexicalibluestrussville.com .

The Trussville Entertainment District area is located at 101 Beech Street, in Trussville.