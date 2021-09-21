CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to update your iPhone to iOS 15, and troubleshoot any update issues

By Dave Johnson
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can update your iPhone to iOS 15 from the "Software Update" section of Settings. It's possible to set up automatic iPhone updates, so it downloads whenever a new iOS is available. If your iPhone won't update to the new iOS, it might be too old or not have enough...

abc10up.com

Certain cell phones won’t work after 2022

Wireless phones have become a way of life for most Americans. But phones that require older technology to function may have outlived their usefulness. Marquette County Central Dispatch Department is reminding the community that the end of 3G wireless connection is rapidly approaching. Wireless carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022. Older style 3G models of Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs, etc. are going to start falling off networks sooner than later.
CELL PHONES
POPSUGAR

Stop What You're Doing and Update Your iPhone to iOS 14.8 — Here's Why

As much as I hate to admit it, I'd be lost without my iPhone — it fosters my life. My photos, passwords, and everything else (that I don't care to share) are on there, which is why it'd be a massive pain in the you-know-what if my phone got hacked . . . and it could. Luckily, Apple has acted fast with a new iOS 14.8 update after discovering invasive spyware from the Israeli company NSO Group that infects your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac computer without any warning. That's right: no weird text or notification would alert you into realizing your phone's been hacked . . . it would continue to operate as normal. The spyware, called Pegasus, is capable of turning on your camera and microphone as well as recording your messages, texts, emails, and calls — even if they're encrypted. While it was discovered recently, it turns out our phones have been vulnerable to it since at least March of this year, aka, it's time to hurry up and download that update!
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES
Gotta Be Mobile

Here’s How Long the iOS 15 Update Takes

Apple’s iOS 15 update is a massive upgrade and it could take quite a bit of time to install on your iPhone. The company’s finally pulled its iOS 15 operating system out of beta and the software brings a long list of changes to the iPhone. The update includes a variety of new features, enhancements, and security updates.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple iPhone users are loving the iOS 15 update

The new iOS 15 update is going down a treat with Apple iPhone owners, who are shouting their love for everything from scroll wheel clocks to 3D map affects. A quick glance through Twitter shows a number of glowing reviews from on-the-ground iPhone users, exploring the myriad of tweaks, changes and features that have landed with the latest iOS update.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

How To Stop Sharing Your Location on iPhone (Without Them Knowing)

When you do not want anybody to know where you are, hiding your location is a good idea. When you use an iPhone your location is continuously shared with the vendor and a number of applications and people. Some applications, on the other hand, abuse your location data and sell it to third parties. In this post, I share the information about how to stop sharing your location without them knowing.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How Often Should You Get a New iPhone?

Is there a right time to buy a new iPhone? Apple devices enjoy some of the longest software support of any manufacturer, but how do you balance this with speed and user experience improvements on new models? Let’s find out. Does Your Device Still Get Updates?. Software updates are important...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

How to update your Kindle

Figuring out how to update your Kindle, to get the latest version of the Kindle operating system, is supposed to be easy. Unfortunately, that's not always the case. We learned this with Amazon's latest update, version 5.13.7, which the company announced would be going out to the 8th Gen Kindle and above, 7th Gen Kindle Paperwhite and above and Kindle Oasis e-readers.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

iPhone users will receive iOS 15 update on September 20

The biggest change of iOS 15 is a new Focus mode. In addition to “Do not disturb,” you can configure various modes — you can choose apps and people you want notifications from and change your focus depending on what you’re doing. For instance, you can create a Work mode, a Sleep mode, a Workout mode, etc.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

ProRes for iPhone 13 Pro coming in "future iOS 15 update"

The iPhone 13 Pro got a big camera upgrade with ProRes video. It will bring a new level of videography to iPhone. However, the new feature is not expected at launch, and is slated for a future version of iOS 15. One of the iPhone 13 Pro's biggest new video...
CELL PHONES

