PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — September is Emergency Preparedness Month and here in the Mountain State, we are no strangers to wild weather and natural disasters. Flooding, landslides, and snow storms are just a few of the disasters that can hit West Virginia at any time. Those who call this place home know all too well how things can go from bad to worse if you’re not prepared.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO