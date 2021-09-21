CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

cbs17
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever once mentioning missiles, South Korean President Moon Jae-in again pushed for peace and reconciliation with North Korea at the United Nations on Tuesday, a week after recent missile testing on both ends of the peninsula renewed tensions between the two rivals. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in person in...

www.cbs17.com

AFP

North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

North Korea has successfully tested a new hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported Wednesday, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology. Tuesday's launch was of "great strategic significance", the official Korean Central News Agency said, as the North seeks to increase its defence capabilities a "thousand-fold". Hypersonic missiles move far faster and are more agile than standard ones, making them much harder for missile defence systems -- on which the US is spending billions -- to intercept. The launch from Jagang province "confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile", along with "guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead" and the engine, according to KCNA, which called it the Hwasong-8.
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea fires 'missile', insists on right to weapons tests

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired what appeared to be a short-range missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, as Pyongyang's UN ambassador insisted it had an undeniable right to test its weapons. The device was fired from the northern province of Jagang into waters off the east coast, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a Japanese defence ministry spokesman told AFP it "appears to be a ballistic missile". Less than an hour later, Pyongyang's United Nations ambassador Kim Song told the UN General Assembly in New York: "Nobody can deny the right to self-defence for the DPRK", the North's official name. It is the latest in a series of mixed messages from Pyongyang, coming days after leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, dangled the prospect of an inter-Korean summit.
MILITARY
The Independent

NKorea accuses US of hostility, continues weapons tests

North Korea on Monday accused the United States of hostility and demanded the Biden administration to permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea even as it continued its recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy.North Korean Ambassador Kim Song’s comments on the last day of the U.N. General Assembly came shortly after South Korea’s military said the North fired an unidentified projectile into its eastern waters.The North’s latest test, which followed two previous rounds of missile tests this month, indicated that the country is returning to its tried-and-true technique...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
US News and World Report

N.Korea Fires Missile, Accuses U.S. of 'Double Standards'

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the central north province...
WORLD
CNN

North Korea tests missile hours before South Korea launches new submarine

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea has fired a projectile presumed to be a short-range missile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to statements from South Korean officials -- just hours before Seoul launched a new submarine. The missile was fired around 6:40 a.m....
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea fires projectile into sea, South Korea says

South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made off the North’s eastern coast on Tuesday morning. But it gave no further details.Tuesday’s launch came three days after North Korea said it was willing to resume talks with South Korea if certain conditions are met. Analysts said North Korea wants South Korea to play a role in winning relief from U.S.-led sanctions.Earlier this month, North Korea carried out its first ballistic and cruise missile tests in six months.
WORLD
Texarkana Gazette

Missile Test

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program today at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea on Tuesday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea. The Korean letters read: "Ballistic missile." Please see the story on Page 2A.
MILITARY
The Independent

'Neglected danger': Nukes not in forefront in speeches at UN

It was the Marshall Islands turn to speak, and the president wanted to remind world leaders of a cause the United Nations has espoused since its founding.“No effort should be spared," President David Kabua told the U.N. General Assembly this month, "to move towards a world free of nuclear weapons and nuclear risk." It might seem like a must-discuss topic in countries' big speeches at the annual meeting of presidents, prime ministers and other top officials — perhaps especially in a year when a historic nuclear weapons ban treaty take effect, though without participation from nuclear-armed nations....
WORLD
Reuters

UK says it has seen ships breaching North Korea sanctions

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday it had collected evidence of multiple ships from various nationalities apparently breaching United Nations sanctions against North Korea which ban the sale of fuel to the country. British frigate HMS Richmond has been taking part in UN sanctions enforcement operations in...
WORLD
The Guardian

Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea open to talks with South if Seoul shows ‘respect’

The influential sister of North Korea’s leader said that an inter-Korean summit could take place, but only if mutual “respect” and “impartiality” are guaranteed. The statement on Saturday was the second in two days by Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister and key adviser. She had on Friday urged Seoul to end its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang after South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in called for the declaration of an official end to the state of war with the North.
WORLD
New York Post

Kim Jong Un’s sister says North Korea open to ending war if conditions met

North Korea is open to officially ending the Korean War if the South ends its “hostile policies,” according to the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Kim Yo-jong made her unexpected statement in response to a renewed call from the South to officially end the long conflict, the BBC reported Friday.
POLITICS
Reuters

N.Korea derides South's submarine-launched missile as clumsy, rudimentary

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A North Korean military think tank on Monday dismissed South Korea's recently tested submarine-launched ballistic missile as clumsy and rudimentary but warned its development would rekindle cross-border tension. Both South and North Korea, which have been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons amid stalled efforts to ease...
MILITARY
AFP

South Korea: new kid on the SLBM block

Missile test headlines on the Korean peninsula are almost invariably about the nuclear-armed North, but this week the South fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile of its own as it rapidly scales up its military capabilities. Space rockets and military missiles use similar engine technology -- a correlation previously exploited by the North when it carried out what it said were satellite launches and others called disguised missile tests.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties following missile tests

The sister of North Korea's leader warned South Korea Wednesday that ties between the two countries could be destroyed following missile tests by both countries. Kim Yo Jong criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in for comments he made while observing his country’s missile tests. Jae-in reportedly said during the tests that South Korea's growing missile capabilities will serve as a “sure deterrence” against North Korean provocations, according to the Associated Press .
POLITICS
Arkansas Online

Dual missile tests leave Koreas tense

SEOUL, South Korea -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday criticized South Korea's president and threatened a "complete destruction" of bilateral relations after both countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart. The launches underscored a return of tensions between the rivals at a time when...
WORLD

