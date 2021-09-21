What to Expect in the Elizabeth Holmes Trial

In August, the White House introduced an ambitious plan to start providing booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to all American adults. Even among the staunchly pro-vaccine, this announcement met with resistance. The two top officials in the F.D.A.’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review announced their plans to leave the agency after reportedly disagreeing with the White House’s approach, and the World Health Organization scolded the United States for considering administering third doses while poorer nations still have vaccination rates in the single digits. Critics argue that the data do not support the need for a third shot in most populations; exceptions include the elderly and the immunocompromised. On Wednesday evening, the F.D.A. authorized booster doses for people who have completed their course of Pfizer vaccines over six months ago, and are over the age of sixty-five or are otherwise at high risk due to health or occupation. On Thursday, a C.D.C. panel issued recommendations in line with the F.D.A. authorization, though it limited the definition of “high-risk” to medical conditions only, excluding people whose jobs may bring them into increased contact with the virus. (The C.D.C. also narrowed its recommendation for medically high-risk people. Those over the age of fifty should get the booster; younger people should consult their doctor.) Once the C.D.C.’s director endorses the recommendations, people who are eligible for the booster doses can begin receiving them immediately.

