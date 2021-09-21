What to Expect in the Elizabeth Holmes Trial
The federal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former C.E.O. of the now defunct medical-testing tech startup Theranos, began on August 31st, three years after Holmes’s indictment on numerous counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Theranos was once valued at more than nine billion dollars. It employed upward of seven hundred people and had a board of directors stacked with the likes of Henry Kissinger and James Mattis. Then, six years ago, the company collapsed like a soufflé, following a Wall Street Journal exposé by the reporter John Carreyrou, who wrote that the company’s supposedly revolutionary technology—a proprietary lab machine that could run hundreds of medical tests using mere drops of blood drawn from a finger prick—was not at all what Theranos claimed it to be.www.newyorker.com
