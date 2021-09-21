‘I’d like to see some more sacks’: Bruce Arians on Buccaneers defense after two games

The injury news continues to get worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the defending Super Bowl champions prepare to host the 0-1 Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday. It was learned Monday that Buccaneers long snapper Zach Triner is expected to miss 10-12 weeks of action because he requires surgery to repair a torn tendon in his finger, and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting also went on injured reserve due to the dislocated elbow he suffered in the first quarter of last Thursday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

