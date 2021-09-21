‘I’d like to see some more sacks’: Bruce Arians on Buccaneers defense after two games
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, surprisingly, have only recorded two sacks in two games this season. The first sack arrived in the second quarter of the opening game against the Dallas Cowboys. Shaquil Barrett hit Dak Prescott on second down on the Buccaneers 21 yard line. The Cowboys lost 12 yards on the play and, ultimately, they were forced to try a 60-yard field goal that fell short.www.wfla.com
