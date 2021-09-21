CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘I’d like to see some more sacks’: Bruce Arians on Buccaneers defense after two games

By Gabrielle Shirley
wfla.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, surprisingly, have only recorded two sacks in two games this season. The first sack arrived in the second quarter of the opening game against the Dallas Cowboys. Shaquil Barrett hit Dak Prescott on second down on the Buccaneers 21 yard line. The Cowboys lost 12 yards on the play and, ultimately, they were forced to try a 60-yard field goal that fell short.

www.wfla.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians responds to report linking Richard Sherman to Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did a good job of creating problems for Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they are still exploring the idea of making a big addition to their secondary. A report prior to Sunday’s action relayed Richard Sherman has drawn interest from several teams,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Arians: Buccaneers Will Look to Desir, Robinson at Cornerback

Richard Sherman remains an option for the Buccaneers given his free-agent status. But if you speak to Bruce Arians about the Bucs cornerback situation, he appears content with their options currently in-house. The loss to Los Angeles marked the third week in a row that Tampa Bay saw a starting...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Confirms Bucs Reached Out To 5-Time Pro Bowler

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already boast one of the most stout rosters in the entire league. But head coach Bruce Arians recently revealed that the team has been eyeing a Pro Bowl defender to add to their ranks. Speaking to the media on Monday, Arians said that general manager Jason...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Matt Ryan
USA Today

Bruce Arians confirms Bucs' interest in Richard Sherman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are banged up at cornerback, and they might be looking to bring in a former All-Pro who is still a free agent. Richard Sherman is still available on the open market, and Monday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed an earlier report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that Tampa Bay had indeed reached out to the Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ about potentially joining the defending champs.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Bruce Arians say Buccaneers have reached out to All-Pro free agent

At 2-0, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 and look like they’re well on their way to defending their Super Bowl crown. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to improve and shore up their weaknesses. While Tom Brady seems like he’s in full command of the offense (and might...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting's injury could be season-ending

The injury news continues to get worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the defending Super Bowl champions prepare to host the 0-1 Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday. It was learned Monday that Buccaneers long snapper Zach Triner is expected to miss 10-12 weeks of action because he requires surgery to repair a torn tendon in his finger, and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting also went on injured reserve due to the dislocated elbow he suffered in the first quarter of last Thursday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
USA Today

Bruce Arians gives injury updates on Rob Gronkowski, others

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were already dealing with injuries to key players heading into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, and their 34-24 loss left them even more banged up. After the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians updated the status of multiple players who were injury during Sunday’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Wfla#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
USA Today

Bruce Arians updates Jordan Whitehead's status for Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were missing starting safety Jordan Whitehead for their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. Will he be back in the lineup when the Bucs host the Falcons in Week 2?. Head coach Bruce...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

No surgery for Sean Murphy-Bunting, Bucs coach Bruce Arians says

TAMPA — Turns out, the dislocated elbow Bucs cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered in the season opener only looked season-ending. Reality is, he could return at some point this fall. Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Murphy-Bunting likely won’t need surgery, though he wouldn’t speculate as to when the third-year starter...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Bruce Arians: Matt Ryan will 'light you up' if he's not pressured

At 44 years old, Tom Brady keeps resetting the bar for quarterback success irrespective of age, but his Week 2 opponent is no slouch in that department. Matt Ryan is still putting up impressive numbers at 36 years old, and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians knows his team will have to respect what he can still do at this point in his career.
NFL
elisportsnetwork.com

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians throws compliments when watches Matthew Stafford

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says he is always in awe when he sees. The Saint Louis Cardinals rolled past the Milwaukee Brewers, 10-2, on Wednesday evening to mark the Cardinals’ 11th straight win, clinching their 14th consecutive winning season. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
NFL
wfla.com

Bucs offense forced to throw to overcome deficit against Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on the road in their third game of the season. Despite only losing that game by 10 points, the Buccaneers showed lapses across the majority of their position groups. The offense could be best described as...
NFL
wfla.com

‘Bucs with BA’: Arians discusses humbling loss to Los Angeles Rams

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians knows that his team is capable of playing better than it did in Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. However, some of the lingering problems that limited the Bucs in the first two weeks of the season became bigger issues against the Rams.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: How Bruce Arians brings a winning mentality to Tampa

Complacency breeds weakness. No truer words have ever been spoken regarding the world of sports. The Buccaneers are not above this destructive way of thinking, but fortunately, head coach Bruce Arians never gives his team the opportunity to sink into this weak way of thinking. After a win, teams should...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians’ Honest Admission Before Facing Patriots

One of the biggest NFL games of the season will take place this weekend as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to New England for a battle against the Patriots. Of course, in the days leading up to the game, all talk will be centered around two players making their returns to New England. Longtime Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will face the Patriots for the first time.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy