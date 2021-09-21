CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez Honored By Disneyland With Presentation Of Park's Flag To His Mother

By 8 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarine Corporal Hunter Lopez loved all things Star Wars and was a regular visitor to Disneyland since he was a young child, even gaining the nickname “Hunter Pooh.” Katie Johnston reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Land of the free because of the brave’: Coachella Valley procession honors fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

The remains of U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez were flown back to the Coachella Valley from Afghanistan, arriving Thursday at the Palm Springs International Airport. The Lopez family was at the airport to receive his casket on the tarmac before a somber procession made its way through Coachella Valley. Thousands of people gathered to mourn The post ‘Land of the free because of the brave’: Coachella Valley procession honors fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: Celebration of Life service for fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

Members of the Coachella Valley community and surrounding communities are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service for fallen Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center. You can watch the ceremony here: The Lopez family shared treasured memories with Cpl. Lopez in a touching tribute video. The post Watch: Celebration of Life service for fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Marine Hunter Lopez remembered in Palm Springs funeral service

One day years ago, Juan Carlos Lopez walked into his nephew’s bedroom and noticed a day circled on his calendar. “Uncle J.C.,” Lopez recalled his then-teenage nephew telling him, “when I graduate, I’m letting you know now I’m going to be a Marine.”. Among the many reasons U.S. Marine Cpl....
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporal#Marine
foxla.com

Community gathers for procession of fallen U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez

LOS ANGELES - Community members gathered Thursday for the procession of fallen Marine Corporal, Hunter Lopez. Dozens of law enforcement officers were also there to show support. Lopez was among 13 service members killed in the terrorist attack in Afghanistan. Two other Marines from Riverside County – Corporal Dylan Merola...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disneyland
palmspringsca.gov

Funeral Arrangements for United States Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez

PRESS RELEASE - Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Funeral Arrangements for United States Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez. United States Marine, Corporal Hunter Lopez, the son of Riverside County Sheriff’s Captain Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez, will finally be flown home and reunited with his family to be honored and laid to rest.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

First Sikh soldier allowed to wear turban on base by Marines says will sue to be allowed to wear it in BATTLE and with Dress Blues - after military branch bucked its 246-year-old uniform code

The Marines broke with centuries-old tradition and ruled that a Sikh soldier can wear a turban and sport an unshorn beard in uniform - but only at duty stations and not while he is deployed or at military ceremonies. First Lt. Sukhbir Toor wrapped a turban onto his head after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mynews13.com

New report shows pandemic's impact on attendance at Disneyland, Universal Studios, other theme parks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A new report found that attendance at theme parks across Southern California declined more than 80% year-over-year, highlighting the sudden and drastic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and government shutdowns on the theme park industry. According to the 2020 Themed Entertainment Association/AECOM global attractions attendance report, attendance...
TRAVEL
Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Detroit

Dr. Oz Asks Dog The Bounty Hunter His Thoughts On The Suspicion That Brain Laundrie’s Parents Possibly Helped Him Escape

Today, Dr. Oz checks in with Dog the Bounty Hunter in Florida as he joins the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie. Brian is the prime suspect in Gabby’s death and has refused to speak with law enforcement before disappearing and sparking a massive manhunt. Dog updates Dr. Oz on why he decided to get involved in the case, his attempt to make contact with the Laundrie family, and his theory about where he thinks Brian is.
PETS
CBS LA

Caught On Video: Anti-Mask Protest Turns Violent At Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles In Anaheim

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An apparent protest of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles’ mask policy got violent in Anaheim. (credit: Social Dystopia) Security guards of the famed restaurant clashed with protesters outside its Anaheim location, 2110 S. Harbor Blvd. Video posted to social media showed at least one man being dragged out of the restaurant by several security guards, as some in the crowd yell, “Brutality!” Officers were called to the scene after it was reported that someone was pepper sprayed. However, police say no one was arrested or hurt. It’s not clear why protesters targeted Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, and if they represented a particular...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS New York

Woman Accused Of Telling Black Couple At Brooklyn Dog Park, ‘Stay In Your Hood’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video of a woman accused of a racially motivated verbal attack against a couple at a dog park in Williamsburg is sparking outrage on social media. Frederick Joseph was in disbelief, repeating the words he said were directed at him by a person in the park Saturday night. “Stay in our hood? I’m sorry, what?” Joseph said. That woman, who we are not naming because she has not been officially identified, gave Joseph the finger and attempted to knock the phone out of his hand. “She’s like, ‘You’re not from around here. Go back to your hood. Stay in your...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy