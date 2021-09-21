Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez Honored By Disneyland With Presentation Of Park's Flag To His Mother

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An apparent protest of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles’ mask policy got violent in Anaheim. (credit: Social Dystopia) Security guards of the famed restaurant clashed with protesters outside its Anaheim location, 2110 S. Harbor Blvd. Video posted to social media showed at least one man being dragged out of the restaurant by several security guards, as some in the crowd yell, “Brutality!” Officers were called to the scene after it was reported that someone was pepper sprayed. However, police say no one was arrested or hurt. It’s not clear why protesters targeted Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, and if they represented a particular...

