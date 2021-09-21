Review: AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Raises Its Scare Standards in Season Eleven Episode Six “On the Inside”
This terrifying episode of The Walking Dead raises the bar for what this final season has to offer, taking all the previously established scares—the stumbling hoards of walkers and questionable acts against other humans—and successfully raising the stakes to create an environment and narrative so tense that, despite being given some resolution, there’s no choice but count the days until the next episode to see just how worse things can get; the previous five episodes had succeeded due to their narratives and character dynamics, but this one succeeded through primal fear.television.mxdwn.com
