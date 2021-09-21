CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Adams, MA

Two Big Music Festivals in North Adams and Hartford this Weekend

By Scott
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a busy weekend for great music in the area. There are two Fresh Grass Festivals in the country. One in Arizona in early October and this Friday kicks off the Fresh Grass Festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams. This event is the 10th Anniversary of the Blue Grass Festival at MASS MoCA. This year’s lineup does not disappoint with the likes of Trombone Shorty and Bela Fleck. According to the Fresh Grass website, there will be four stages throughout the 16-acre campus providing a steady stream of entertainment. Tickets range from $70 to 3-day passes at $150 with different pricing each day and special discounts for kids and students. Click here for more details.

live959.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
North Adams, MA
Entertainment
City
North Adams, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Adams, MA
Live 95.9

27 Classic Movies That Would Make A Terrible Musical

Have you ever wondered if maybe Broadway is running out of ideas? It seems like the people that come up with all these elaborate stage productions, just once in a while run out of steam. That's when they start to lean on Hollywood. There have been countless big-screen movies that...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Tim Reynolds
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
Trombone Shorty
Live 95.9

Awesome Restaurants That Are Gems Here In Massachusetts

One of my favorite things to do and I started to do this when my parents would load up all the kids in the car and take a day trip with no destination, just a drive to see different things, taking back roads and all and we would usually stop at a restaurant for a late lunch or an early dinner. We would not even have a clue on what type of food they served. Almost every time we would hit a restaurant that was in the middle of nowhere, and it would turn out to be a gem!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

A Beautiful Moose Montage Taken in the Berkshires (5 Videos in 1)

We're officially in the fall season and here in Berkshire County, there is no shortage of animal sightings. This past summer we saw a variety of videos shared by people on social media which features wildlife strolling through backyards and properties in the Berkshires. Bears were definitely a common theme that we saw among videos. The bears were doing everything including hunting for food, scratching their backs, roaming around backyards & neighborhoods, even trying to get up close and personal on decks and patios. You know, the typical bear activity that you would expect.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

An Exciting Fall Season Awaits Audiences In Neighboring Columbia County

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic remains rampant, we are slowly but surely returning to a sense of normalcy, but everyone must do their part in staying safe while venturing outdoors as we do NOT want to go back in a lock down mode. This is one instance where history doesn't need to repeat itself, therefore we must adhere to rules and regulations in all designated communities and we'll get through this hurdle, once and for all. Remember: "We are all in this together" and a team effort should be implemented by each and every individual.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Blue Grass#Rock Bands#Farm Aid#Fresh Grass#The Xfinity Theater#The Live Nation
Live 95.9

After Many Berkshire Fall Events Have Been Canceled This One is Still On

There may be some disappointment for folks in the Berkshires as over the past couple of weeks a number of annual fall festivals have been canceled due to the current health situation caused by COVID-19. Events including Lee Founder's Day, The Lenox Apple Squeeze, and the Harvest Festival at Berkshire Botanical Garden have all had the plug pulled on them. There are probably a number of other events that have to be canceled but you get the idea.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Aerosmith Guitarist Selling Amazing MA Home for $4.5 Million (24 pics)

When you think of legendary American rock bands, Aerosmith has to be at or near the top of that list. The bad boys from Boston have been together for over five decades and have had an incredible influence on not only rock music but rap music alike. Think back to 1986 when Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. teamed up for a rap/rock version of 'Walk This Way.' That was one of the first times (at least on a national level) that people saw rap and rock join together. Now we see it all the time but the idea of combining the two genres was brand new back then. I've been lucky enough to see Aerosmith perform five times and they never put on a subpar show.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Live 95.9

5 Songs You Probably Love that Mention the Berkshires

The Berkshires is one of those places that is known in so many different circles. Every day people from places like New York City and beyond make their way here to take in all the beauty and culture that the Berkshires have to offer. It's no wonder that the Berkshires...
MUSIC
Live 95.9

Big E Ticket Deals…Know Your Options and Save Money

The Big E opens this Friday and there are deals to be had if you’re looking to save a couple of bucks to put towards a famous Big E cream puff or maybe a Flintstone-sized turkey leg. Postponed last year because of the pandemic, everything will seem right with the world with the Big E in West Springfield opens the gates on Friday through Sunday, October 3rd.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy