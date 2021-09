Samantha Ewing ’23 (she/her) Last seen in 2017, the app Yik Yak is back and more prevalent than ever among the student body at Davidson. Starting in August, the main topic of conversation I heard amongst my peers revolved around posts on the app. Phrases like “What’s your Yak Karma?” and “Go upvote my Yak!” have been echoing between tables at Commons, outside Chambers, and around the Union building. As entertaining as the content may be, the notion of an anonymous internet platform also introduces a substantial avenue for harm. As members of the Davidson campus community, it’s important that we reflect on the consequences of the app that has assumed such an active role in campus life.

