One of Michael K. Williams’ final movies was filmed in Alabama

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Lovecraft Country.]. When Lovecraft Country premiered on HBO in August of 2020, audiences were treated to the gripping, suspenseful story of Atticus “Tic” Freeman (Jonathan Majors), a young black man trying to save his loved ones from the schemes of an age-old cult steeped in legend and the supernatural. Led by showrunner Misha Green and adapted from Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, the show gave audiences a new take on Lovecraftian horror through the lens of the black experience in the United States during the 1950s. At the time, fans of Lovecraft Country did not yet know just how special the series would be and they looked forward to more from Misha Green’s creative approach to the show. Season 1 ended with a conclusive, heroic ending for Tic, but many of the supporting characters were set up for further potential stories to explore — such as Tic’s cousin Diana Freeman (Jada Harris) whose horrific coming-of-age tale leads to her gaining a robotic arm. With the critical and popular success of the show, a second season was to be expected.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO