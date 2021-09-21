Danville Police: Teen arrested after shooting and planned robbery
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police arrested a 13-year-old boy on Monday in relation to a shooting that happened at Lincoln Park on September 14. According to police officers, the suspect admitted that he arranged a meeting with a 39-year-old man last week. When they met up, the suspect robbed the Danville man at gun point. The victim tried to escape during the robbery and got shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.www.wcia.com
