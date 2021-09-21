The Center Foundation’s Bounty Raffle supports C.O. student athletes; ticket sales underway
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The deadline to purchase tickets for The Center Foundation’s 7th annual Bounty Raffle is quickly approaching on Friday, Oct. 1. The Center Foundation is a Central Oregon nonprofit providing free sports medicine services to high school students, and the Bounty Raffle is an annual fundraising event that supports the placement of certified athletic trainers in Central Oregon high schools to prevent and manage concussions and injuries for student athletes.ktvz.com
