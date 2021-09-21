CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Baughman chosen to fill Olson's seat

By RASMUS S. JORGENSEN rjorgensen@elkharttruth.com
Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART — A Republican caucus on Monday evening selected Megan Baughman, 51, to fill the at-large seat of the late Mary Olson on the Elkhart City Council. Baughman, who is an Elkhart native, has a record of community involvement, serving for years on the boards of organizations such as the Women’s Care Center, the Community Foundation, Premier Arts and ETHOS Innovation Center. But, when she is sworn in before the Oct. 4 council meeting, it will be the first time she holds public office.

