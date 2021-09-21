Critical health history; now is a good time to discuss family health
(StatePoint Media) - Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) is a rare disease that can be passed down from generation to generation within families. This condition causes numerous cysts to grow in the kidneys, resulting in the kidneys enlarging and losing function over time. Additionally, nearly 50 percent of affected patients over age 60 will experience kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The most common form of PKD is Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) which, according to the National Kidney Foundation, accounts for nearly 90 percent of all PKD cases.
